The art of being a good man manager is knowing when to put an arm around players and when to give them a rocket.

Danny McGuire has tried to strike that balance at the start of his reign as Castleford Tigers head coach.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it is becoming second nature after a first win of the season was quickly followed by a disappointing loss to Catalans Dragons.

"It's been a combination of both," said McGuire. "It's never just one way or the other.

"We did some nice things in the game and should definitely have scored first. We weren't able to convert it and then we didn't have any resilience or desperation to defend our goal line and conceded two really soft tries.

"We kept putting ourselves under pressure after that with mistakes. The players have got to understand that so you've got to be quite stern as a coach – but you've also got to keep trying to give them confidence."

Belief is a powerful force in sport, as tonight's visitors Hull FC can testify.

The resurgent Black and Whites have found a way to win tight matches and overcome challenging circumstances – something Castleford failed to do in torrential rain against Catalans.

Castleford struggled in the rain last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Those conditions changed literally just before kick-off but you need to be able to adapt," said McGuire.

"Our plan was to try and move the ball and exploit some of their bigger middles but we couldn't quite do that in the conditions. When we did do it, we looked threatening.

"I feel like our strengths are moving the ball and being expansive. Hopefully we'll see that now the weather is picking up and the tracks are getting drier.

"If we're going to allow our players to do that, we need to be able to defend. We're probably not quite where we need to be in both those departments at this minute – but we will get there."

Danny McGuire has had to pick his players up this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

McGuire named a squad of only 20 players for the clash with Hull, raising hopes among fans that the club may be on the verge of another new signing.

However, the Castleford boss has explained the decision was based purely on player availability.

"I've got a couple of young lads who we could probably put in the 21 but I didn't feel like they were ready for it or had earned that opportunity yet," he said. "Their time will come and we decided to go with 20.

"There's obviously a fair bit going on regarding recruitment but it was down to the fact that's the 20 we've got available."

Hull underlined their progress at Wakefield last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Tigers did the double over Hull last season but facing the Airlie Birds has been a different challenge altogether since John Cartwright's arrival.

Cartwright's side have won all five away matches in league and cup, with their latest victory pushing Hull beyond their 2024 points tally with 22 rounds to spare.

"They look a lot more resilient this year," noted McGuire.

"They're keeping themselves in games and finding a way to get the job done. That's a great characteristic to have.

"Carty the coach has got a lot of experience and seems like he's got them enjoying playing again, which is something you haven't associated with Hull FC over the last couple of years. He's done a really good job so far and it'll be a big challenge for us.

"They're playing with confidence and have got some players that are playing really well – (Herman) Ese'ese, (Aidan) Sezer, (John) Asiata. I'm a big fan of the young full-back (Logan Moy) and winger (Lewis) Martin as well.

Hull have been strong on the road so far this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It'll be a good challenge for us but one I feel we can meet and one that we're ready for."

Castleford must find a way to outlast a Hull outfit that have demonstrated their newfound togetherness and staying power in recent wins on the road at Huddersfield Giants, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity.

Cartwright views the trip to Wheldon Road as another chance for the Black and Whites to show how far they have come.

"They've become a really close and tight-knit unit," he said. "Watching them grow has been really pleasing as a coach.

"We've won more than we've lost but the way they are competing has really pleased me. I try not to buy into winning and losing too much; it's about competing and being in the game and being able to do that and look for areas to improve.

"We're only five games into the Super League, though, and there's a long, long way to go.

"It's another game away from home in a testing environment, so it's going to be really tough. I think any side on their day can beat anyone.

"It's more about us going there and being prepared for what they are going to throw at us and mentally being on our game.