Castleford Tigers v Hull Kingston Rovers - Tigers star Jake Trueman coy over his future

It has been reported that Warrington Wolves – where his Castleford coach Daryl Powell will operate in 2022 – have already had one £150,000 bid turned down.

As one of Betfred Super League’s finest creative talents - young or old - it is always expected that the 22-year-old England hopeful will be in demand even though he is under contract until the end of next season.

Asked about his future, Trueman said: “I’m not too sure yet.

“I’ve got next year at Cas, so at the minute I’ll be here. I’m not too sure what happens after that. I’m just looking to win something this year with Powelly leaving.”

One thing that is certain is that fans will be back in Wheldon Road tonight for the first time in 14 months.

It is an exciting prospect, for all involved. Having won four of their opening five Super League games and secured a Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington, Castleford clearly host Hull KR in a confident mood.

For Trueman, after all the uncertainty and upheaval the pandemic has brought, having 3,600 fans back in their ground is something to behold.

Top talent: Castleford Tigers half-back Jake Trueman. Picture Tony Johnson

He said: “It is massive. I’ve seen a few players say that it’s not the same without them and that’s absolutely right. It adds a lot to the game; it improves you.

“Hopefully we can get as many in as possible. They’re so close to the pitch here at Cas and that’s good when you can hear your own fans. There is no other stadium like it in Super League.

“It feels like a massive occasion and it should be a big game.

“We got allocated our own tickets this morning. My mum and dad will be there which will be nice. They’re looking forward to seeing me play again.

Farewell present: Trueman says Castleford are determined to win a trophy for outgoing boss Daryl Powell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“They used to come to every game. Since I’ve been with my girlfriend, she hasn’t had chance to come over, so she’s looking forward to it as well.”

As a young man, Trueman conceded he has been fortunate to have the sport he loves to fall back on during the pandemic.

He admitted: “It’s been quite tough. Rugby has been something to focus on and I’ve been quite lucky because a lot of other people don’t have that.

“Rugby has sort of saved me from the boredom of these past 14 months. Now, having fans back, it feels like a new start, almost a new season.”

On the move: Trueman has been liked with Daryl Powell's next club, Warrington to replace former Tiger Daryl Clark. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

To be precise, it is 427 days since fans were last in at Wheldon Road when Castleford defeated champions St Helens before coronavirus halted the 2020 campaign last March.

Powell’s side were outstanding that day and had moved to second in the table – only to falter badly when the season resumed in August and finish eighth.

They had started wonderfully once more in 2021 and the hope is they will now move up through the gears rather than lose power and speed. Keeping Trueman fit is key to that; the Bradfordian was dogged by injuries last term but has been ever-present this time and the results are clear to see.

The former Super League Young Player of the Year conceded: “I feel like I’m improving and getting better. But me and the team as a whole haven’t really hit our straps yet. We’re grinding out wins, which is nice.

“Hopefully when we start to get our performances going we will see better performances and better wins. We were sort of written off at the start of the season but there is definitely a feeling within our side that we could win something this year.”

Castleford, however, know all about Hull KR’s threat.

Having trailed 22-6 at half-time, Powell’s side only just came through a quite remarkable Cup third round tie at Hull College Craven Park last month, winning 33-32 in the 19th minute of Golden Point extra-time.

Trueman recalled: “They’re a different side, more unstructured, and an attacking team.

“They’re hard to deal with and we saw that against them that night.

“We can’t allow them to play because they tore us apart in the first half of that Challenge Cup game. We let them play and get where they wanted, so we can’t do that this time.”