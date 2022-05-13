Castleford Tigers v Hull KR: George Lawler relaxed ahead of Rovers reunion

The 26-year-old left the Robins at the end of last year after turning down the offer of a substantially improved long-term deal which included a testimonial.

Lawler was KR’s longest-serving player at the time of his departure having made his Super League debut for the club in 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A committed and hardworking middle, the academy product was popular with the Craven Park faithful throughout his time with Rovers.

George Lawler will enjoy a reunion with his old club this weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

There can be a fear of the unknown coming up against a former club for the first time but Lawler is relaxed about the reunion.

“We’ll have to wait and see on Sunday, I’m not too sure,” he said.

“Stuff like that doesn’t really bother me. I did what I did for Hull KR and I’ve got nothing but great memories there.

“Now I play for Castleford and I am fully into that, so I am not too bothered if I don’t get a good reception.”

George Lawler was a popular player at Craven Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

It will be third time lucky for Lawler this weekend after missing Castleford’s first two meetings with Rovers through suspension.

He is philosophical about twice missing out on a Craven Park homecoming.

“It’s just one of them things,” he said.

“I just had to take it and move on. Hopefully nothing like that happens again.

“I would have liked to have played there with the boys but unfortunately I didn’t get that chance. It’ll come again next year.

“I’m really excited to go up against some old faces this weekend. I can’t wait to get going.”

Lawler has yet to truly get going this year due to his suspension issues and the same could be said of Castleford.

Lee Radford’s side are eighth in the Super League table after winning five and losing six of their opening 11 games.

The Tigers came unstuck twice at Craven Park in league and cup but Lawler insisted they are in better shape despite a heavy defeat in Perpignan last time out.

“We have made a lot of improvements,” he said.

“We got three wins from the Easter period, but it just wasn’t good enough when we went to Catalans.