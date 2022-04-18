Ready: Jamie Jones-Buchanan says he will have no qualms picking Jack Sinfield - son of Leeds legend Kevin - to play against Castleford Tigers today saying the youngster has been “ready for a while.” Picture: Steve Riding

The Tigers struggle to compete with their rivals off the field but have been more than a match for Leeds on the pitch in recent years.

Castleford enjoyed an eight-match winning streak in the fixture between 2015 and 2017, with the Rhinos coming out on top just five times in the past 20 meetings.

A member of the Leeds team hammered 52-12 by the Tigers at Headingley in 2016 and in temporary charge when Lee Radford’s men ran away with the recent Challenge Cup tie, Jones-Buchanan knows how dangerous Castleford are when they click.

Big game: Leeds Rhinos coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan knows his side will have to be better than when they were thrashed by Cas in the cup. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com

“It is a local derby and they love to beat Leeds,” he said. “I think they are playing in Lee Radford’s image; they are a reflection of their coach and they have been playing some tough rugby.

“We are fully aware of the fact they have some very experienced players and are more than capable of racking up big scores.

“They played very well against Wakefield last week so it is a challenge, but every week we aren’t too interested in who we are playing. At the minute our focus has got to be on us being as good as we can be and looking after each other.

“The prime directive is to do it together.”

Image: Jamie Jones-Buchanan says Castleford are playing in the image of their coach Lee Radford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Rhinos have something to build on after ending a four-game losing run with a draw against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night.

Leeds are contending with fresh injury issues after Jack Walker and Liam Tindall joined the casualty list, meaning a first call-up to the 21-man squad for Jack Sinfield – son of club legend Kevin.

“Jack has been ready for a while, between the ears and under his chest,” said Jones-Buchanan.

“He has got a bit of growing and development to do but as young as he is, he is a great influence to have around the team because he is very much the image of his dad when it comes to standards.

“The more he can experience being around the boys, with a chance of getting in, that is really positive.

“We have got to get a last-minute read on a couple, but there’s a chance (of Sinfield playing).”

Castleford, too, will make changes for their second game in the space of four days.

Greg Eden has been rested after a heavy workload since his return to the side, while Alex Sutcliffe misses out on a reunion with his old club due to a knee injury. The Tigers are looking down on their rivals in the table but there is no chance of Radford taking Leeds lightly.

“Irrelevant of where they are in the comp or what’s going on in the club, they are still a decent side on paper,” he warned. “You have to pay them respect for that reason.”

For Castleford, it is a case of replicating the controlled performance they produced from the first whistle in the 34-4 win at Belle Vue.

“Thursday’s start was important,” added Radford. “If you look at that start compared to the previous week, it really was chalk and cheese.

“We had composure and we got a bit of momentum and the big thing was field position – we dominated that early which allowed us to reap the rewards later in the game.”

The match at Wakefield kicked off a challenging period for the Tigers that will see them take on St Helens and Catalans Dragons on the back of another local derby against Leeds.

Radford has called on his team to dig deep into their physical and mental reserves this afternoon.

“You’ve got to find some desperation and when you’re feeling low, know that the bloke opposite you is feeling just as low,” he said.

“That’s always key. It’s as much a mental battle on Easter Monday as a physical one.