It is a mark of Leeds Rhinos' progress that they remain unruffled by the constant speculation surrounding Brad Arthur.

Barely a week goes by without the Australian being linked with a return home, yet the Rhinos could climb into third place in Super League this weekend.

A club stuck in a state of flux since the golden generation, Leeds have rediscovered their mojo under Arthur and are on course for their best finish in eight years.

But despite overseeing a revival at Headingley, Arthur has so far resisted calls to commit his future to the Rhinos beyond this season as he grapples with homesickness.

Naturally, the noise is only growing louder amid lingering uncertainty.

Arthur confirmed on Friday that he had interviewed for the Perth Bears job, while reports suggest Steve McNamara has been lined up to replace him at Headingley.

Yet despite all the signs pointing to a parting of ways, Arthur continues to steer the Rhinos forward without committing to what comes next.

When asked for his response on the latest speculation ahead of Saturday's trip to Castleford Tigers, Arthur said: "I'm the coach at the moment. What’s the coaching noise? I'm not up to date with all the media.

Speculation continues about Brad Arthur's future at Leeds. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I haven't made a decision on what I'm doing yet. Unless you're trying to replace me.

"Like I've said all the way through, I've got two boys at home that I'm desperate to get home to at some stage but I haven't said I'm not here next year.

"I'm just worried about every game as it comes, week to week. There's no pressure from anyone to make a decision."

On Leeds go to Wheldon Road for a West Yorkshire derby that will provide a stern test of their title credentials.

The Rhinos are starting to find consistency under Brad Arthur. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Arthur may be new to the rivalry but he already has a sense of what awaits his team.

"We've talked about the short field," he said.

"There will be a fair bit of football played in good ball for both teams so last-tackle options, both with and without the ball, are going to be pretty important.

"The boys have made me aware of the atmosphere there and what to expect. This is another challenge – and they all help you for when you need to be hardened for the back end of the season."

Castleford will be fired up for the visit of the Rhinos. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Castleford may be languishing near the foot of the table but there will be no shortage of motivation in front of a partisan home crowd.

The Tigers relish the opportunity to bloody the nose of their fierce rivals and would love nothing more than to put a spoke in the wheel of Leeds' play-off push.

With little to lose and everything to gain, Castleford – led by Rhinos legend Danny McGuire – view the derby as a chance to land a blow on a club that stir deep emotions.

"It's a big challenge," said McGuire, whose side are fresh from their third win of the year against Salford Red Devils.

"Leeds are playing well. They're pretty consistent and are doing the basics really well – playing tough and physical.

"It's a challenge everyone is excited about. Everyone probably expects Leeds to be a top-two, three, four team so I don't feel there's any pressure on us.

Danny McGuire is aiming to make it an uncomfortable afternoon for his former club. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"But within our group, we're keen to play well. There's no love lost between the clubs and that's what makes the game exciting.

"It'd be really nice to get a win, first and foremost, but against a team that are potentially going to be in the top two or three. It'd really give us a lift. I feel like we're in a position to compete and go play tough."

A reunion with McGuire will serve as a timely reminder of the standards Leeds are striving to reach under Arthur.

The eight-time Grand Final winner was recently inducted into the Rhinos Hall of Fame, the ultimate honour for a club legend.

But while the 42-year-old remains proud of his roots, there are no divided loyalties now he is wearing different colours.

"It really rubberstamps that your career is over," he said with a smile. "I've still got glimpses of making a comeback but when you go into a Hall of Fame, that kind of takes that away.

"It's a really big honour. There's a select number of people in it and to join the club was really special.

"Everyone knows my connections with the Rhinos and I never want to change that – but I'm loving my job at Cas and being part of this group and club.