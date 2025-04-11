As the Castleford Tigers supporters trudged away from Wheldon Road following their defeat to Hull FC at the end of last month, many viewed the two-week break as a chance to regroup and, more importantly, recruit.

The Tigers had lost for the sixth time in seven games but the latest Challenge Cup weekend offered them an opportunity to strengthen Danny McGuire's struggling squad.

Unfortunately for those fans, anticipation quickly turned to disappointment with Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw the only signing after returning to the club on loan as cover for the suspended Innes Senior.

To compound their frustration, Brad Singleton – the one pack addition in the early part of the season – has been ruled out of Saturday's home game against Leigh Leopards due to a foot injury.

Danny McGuire could be forgiven for sharing the fans' dissatisfaction but instead he has returned from the break with renewed focus, determined to help his existing players climb Super League.

"There's been a bit going on behind the scenes but nothing to report at the minute," said the Tigers boss, who included Jason Qareqare in his squad but admits the game comes too soon for the winger.

"I'm just focusing on the players I've got. You can end up spending time and energy on things that might happen that sometimes are never going to.

"I'm working with the players every day to try and help them get better. If anybody can come in and help us improve, so be it – but my job as a coach is to make sure the players we have here are challenged, learning and trying to get better. That's been my focus for the last couple of weeks."

McGuire has shown he is not afraid to make brave decisions and ruffle feathers since becoming a head coach for the first time.

Liam Horne, who is considered one of Castleford's better players, was dropped for the game against Hull FC after falling below the standards expected of him.

The versatile hooker returns this weekend with a point to prove.

"He's been a really good player for the club," said McGuire. "He brings energy, has a great attitude and is great to coach.

"I wouldn't say he needed a wake-up call but some of his areas have been a little bit loose this season. A bit like where the team is at – he's had some really good moments but there was some stuff he needed to go away and work on and tidy up.

"He's done that. He's got his head down and has been really good in this two-week period.

"There are always things that go against you in sport and setbacks and hurdles to overcome. The better players handle them better.

"I'd love Horney to almost give me an 'up yours' and say I made the wrong decision with how he performs. I'm sure he'll give a committed performance."

Effort will be the minimum requirement for Castleford against a Leopards outfit buoyed by a return to form in the Challenge Cup last week.

The performance at Wakefield Trinity served as a timely reminder of the quality in the Leigh ranks.

"Their success over the last few years and involvement in big games have made Leigh steely," said McGuire.

"On the back of that, they've got four or five world-class players in (Lachlan) Lam, the full-back (David Armstrong), (Isaac) Liu the 13 looks a really tidy player and the centre (Tesi Niu) they've signed as well.

"It's a really good challenge for us but it's one I think we're ready for and looking forward to. It'll give us a good indication of where we're at."

After hosting Leigh, the Tigers face two derbies against Wakefield either side of a trip to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Giants.

It shapes up as a vital period in Castleford's season and an opportunity to convince their long-suffering supporters that there is hope for the future.

"I don't like looking too far ahead but the smart thing to do is to block these games up," said McGuire.

"They're tough games. There are no easy games in this competition and no easy games for us at the minute – but they are challenges we can potentially overcome.

"We've had a real emphasis on ourselves over the last couple of weeks and getting everything in order from our end.