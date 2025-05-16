Danny McGuire has expressed sympathy for Salford Red Devils' plight – but stressed that Castleford Tigers have just as much reason to win Sunday's Wheldon Road showdown.

The Red Devils have been besieged by financial issues all season, leading to the departure of several key players.

This week has been dominated by talk of a winding-up petition, alongside confirmation that the local council has pulled out of negotiations for the club to purchase Salford Community Stadium.

While he acknowledged the human side of Salford's situation, McGuire has called for Castleford to be ruthless.

"It looks like (Nene) Macdonald, (Ryan) Brierley and a few other bodies are back so we've prepared for the best version of Salford," said McGuire, whose team are only two points better off than the basement side.

"I feel really sorry for the group over there. They've been through a lot. I feel really sorry for Paul Rowley as well. I think he's a great coach and he's having to do it tough.

"But we've got a lot going on at this club that we need to look after so can't spend too much time feeling sorry for anyone else. We've got to do everything possible to put ourselves in the best position to play well."

Castleford got off the mark with a win over the beleaguered Red Devils in March when Rowley still had Marc Sneyd, Kallum Watkins and Deon Cross at his disposal.

Castleford are bidding for just their third win of the season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

McGuire is aiming for a repeat performance in the Wheldon Road rematch.

"In the last 10 days, we've spoken about ourselves and creating a reason for us to play well," he added.

"We have looked at Salford and identified their threats and key players. We'll always do that out of respect for the opposition – but we need to really focus on what we need to do well.

