Castleford Tigers v St Helens: Danny McGuire challenges players to replicate commitment

‘Belief and commitment’ can take Castleford Tigers a long way this season, coach Danny McGuire reckons.

Tigers gave last year’s Grand Final runners-up Hull KR a fright last week before slipping to defeat in golden-point extra-time and McGuire wants to see the same qualities from his men when St Helens visit the Jungle tonight.

“That was a bit more like what we are about and what we are trying to create,” McGuire - whose side were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Championship Bradford Bulls in their previous game - said of last week’s effort.

“Some of the things the players did is some of the stuff we’ve been working on.

“We need to do it again; we need to believe we can compete with these teams that are probably in a bit better position than us at the minute, that are a bit higher and a bit stronger.

“That belief and commitment to each other we saw last week, we need to do it again - that’s the challenge.”

Tigers are the bookies’ favourites for Betfred Super League’s wooden spoon, but McGuire stressed they aren’t listening to “outside noise”.

He said: “I think we are creating a good environment where players want to work hard and are committed to what we are trying to do.

“It is more about making sure we play well for each other than worrying too much about what other people are thinking or saying.

“You have to come off the pitch knowing you’ve done your best and competed for your mate alongside you.

“That’s the stuff I am talking about, not too much about where people see us finishing or who’s better than us - all that stuff that’s been said.