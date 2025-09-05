Few would blame Chris Chester for envying the position Daryl Powell finds himself in.

Powell enjoyed the good times at Castleford Tigers and now has the kind of resources Chester could have only dreamt of during his time in charge of Wakefield Trinity.

Chester defied expectations to lead Trinity to back-to-back fifth-place finishes as head coach but never had the backing currently enjoyed by Powell under Matt Ellis at a revitalised Belle Vue.

After trading places in the rivalry, Chester is desperate to achieve what he failed to do with Wakefield: get the better of Powell in this West Yorkshire derby.

"It was just one of those things; I think I beat every other coach bar Daryl," said Chester.

"We could never quite get it right on derby day. We tried different things – got ex-players in, built it up and played it down, but Daryl got the better of me and fair play to him. It'll be nice to see him from a personal point of view.

"I'm pleased for the city. Matt Ellis has brought hope to that city. It's taken a lot of investment but that's what that club has needed since way before I was born.

"I'm just pleased they've found someone in Matt who is willing to invest that kind of money into the club.

Chris Chester, pictured, has had some tough nights up against Daryl Powell. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"All my family and mates go to games, and I go down when I can with my two daughters. They're Wakefield through and through but support their dad on game days.

"I'm delighted for them – but I still want to beat them on Friday night."

Powell oversaw Castleford's brightest period of the summer era and the club have fallen on hard times since his departure.

Chester has set about reviving the Tigers' fortunes in his role as director of rugby, with new head coach Ryan Carr poised to inherit a revamped squad thanks to a series of eye-catching signings.

Daryl Powell has found a new lease of life at Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wakefield are proof of how quickly the mood can change under an ambitious owner – and Castleford are hoping to follow suit with the backing of Martin Jepson.

"I'd like to think by '27 we'll have the team that we want as a club," added Chester.

"We've had to take a couple of steps back to take some big strides forward. We can take a leaf out of Wakefield's book.

"We are trying to make small improvements off the field and will continue to do that through the off-season.

Wakefield are in pole position to claim sixth spot. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We're trying to make big strides with the coaching set-up. There will be some changes on the performance side – and the recruitment is so important for us this year."

The derby offers Castleford a chance to end another disappointing home campaign on a high.

While the Tigers are on course for a third consecutive bottom-three finish, Wakefield have designs on a play-off place.

Powell hopes Castleford can eventually join his current employers in the top half of Super League.

"Close rivalries are really important in sport," he said. "Everywhere you look, local rivalries create excitement.

"It'll be interesting to see where Ryan Carr can take Castleford. He's obviously a smart coach and did a good job when he was over here before with Featherstone.

"I had a long time there and loved it – but times change. Those good memories are in the past and my only focus at the moment is making sure we do ourselves justice and give ourselves a chance to be where we want to be this year."

Wakefield – currently a point above seventh-placed Hull FC – could have one foot in the play-offs if results go their way this weekend.

But Powell knows better than to look past his former club.

"You never get anything from preparing for the worst of a team," he said.

"It's their last home game of the year and they'll want to have a dig here, 100 per cent. We're preparing for the best of what Castleford can offer.

"And also the best of what we can offer. It's important not to take anything for granted. I made reference to Warrington against Salford the other week: you take anything for granted and it'll get you in this game.