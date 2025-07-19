Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester, who is juggling his day job with the role of interim head coach following Danny McGuire's recent sacking, accused the players of letting the town down during an abject defeat to struggling Salford Red Devils.

With the help of Vowles, Chester has recognised the importance of sticking together rather than playing the blame game.

"I'm a bit mad with myself for the way I spoke after the game because there are a lot of positive things happening at the club," said Chester ahead of Sunday's home date with Warrington Wolves.

"That's got to be at the forefront of my mind and messages. We know where we are and know where we want to be next year.

"With the right coaching group, right players and the town back onside, we'll get the place bouncing like it was back during Vowlesy's time at the club.

"It's really important for me that I connect with ex-players. Vowlesy is certainly a player I admired.

"We probably need 17 Adrian Vowles in our team. If we had that kind of effort every week, we'd win more than we lose."

Bright moments have been few and far between for Castleford this season. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Vowles won the Man of Steel award in 1999 during his first spell at the Tigers before returning for two more stints.

Their recent conversation gave Chester valuable insight into Castleford's heritage and what it takes to rebuild both the club and their bond with the community.

"It was just finding out more about his time here and trying to reconnect with the town," added Chester.

"I wanted to get into his mind and see what I can do as the director of rugby.

Adrian Vowles was a fierce competitor during his playing days. (Photo: Mike Hewitt/Allsport)

"Vowlesy was a legend at this club and someone I really looked up to. We can take a lot from that team, what they achieved and draw on that experience.