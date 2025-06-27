Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford are long odds to beat their star-studded rivals, just as they were back in 1994 when the sides met in the Regal Trophy final.

The Fords were given little hope of denying a Wigan team boasting Jason Robinson, Shaun Edwards, Martin Offiah and Andy Farrell, yet defied expectations to romp to a famous 33-2 victory.

Those players remain inextricably linked to the club thanks to that Headingley triumph, a result that will be fresh in the minds of McGuire's side when they run out at Wheldon Road on Saturday.

Tawera Nikau and Tony Kemp – two legendary figures who were front and centre that day – have been brought in to help Castleford tap into their underdog spirit this week.

"They spoke to the lads this morning and shared some of their memories and stories," said McGuire during Friday's press conference.

"We're evolving as a club. We want to get better and improve every aspect of the club – but we'll never forget about the heritage, history and the players and people that were here before us.

"They talked about beating Wigan in 1994. There's a nice correlation there and some similarities.

Danny McGuire's side are aiming to channel the spirit of 1994. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They were unbelievable players. Some of their stories were motivating but it was more about their passion and the way they still hold Cas in the highest regard.

"They loved their time here and I think that really rubbed off on the players, especially our new players."

The bulk of the '94 squad will be in attendance for the latest instalment of the rivalry but for it to be a night of celebration as intended, McGuire's men must raise their game like never before this year.

Whereas the team of 31 years ago were competing at the top end of the table, Castleford are now third from bottom with just a solitary win against teams above them.

Tawera Nikau, centre, gets to grips with Kelvin Skerrett during the 1993-94 Regal Trophy final. (Photo: Anton Want/Allsport)

The Tigers suffered a humbling 48-0 defeat to Hull KR on home soil last week, a result that highlighted the gulf they must bridge to bring back the glory days.

With much of the focus on Wigan and their response to a rare loss at Wakefield Trinity, McGuire was keen to stress that his side are just as determined.

"We get a chance against another very good team to right the wrongs and put in a really strong performance," he said.

"Wigan are one of the best teams in the competition but probably not playing their best at the moment so it is a good chance for us to attack them and compete in the game.

Castleford had no answer to Hull KR last week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I expect a response from them but we're expecting a response from ourselves. It's two teams that are hurting."

Given Castleford's recent performances against the cream of Super League, supporters could be forgiven for looking past Wigan and towards more winnable dates with Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils.

However, McGuire has stressed that the Tigers cannot afford to keep their powder dry.

"We have looked at the block of fixtures so we do know what's in front of us but all our preparation has been focused on playing well this week and not looking too far ahead," he added.

"We're not in a position to do that as a group. We haven't earned the right to do that yet.

"Wigan are a very, very good team and it's going to take a really, really good performance to beat them.

Joe Stimson celebrates a try for Gold Coast Titans. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"We need to show some fight and some character. It's about winning and losing but it's also about doing things better than we did last week. If you're not physical against Wigan, it'll turn into a long night.

"I'm pretty confident we'll see some different actions. It's an exciting game for us."

McGuire's squad has evolved since the start of the season as the club tread the long road back to the top.

Former NRL forward Joe Stimson became the latest recruit earlier this week, adding experience and presence to a pack that has undergone major surgery in recent months.

McGuire has already seen enough to convince him the Australian is ready to make his mark against Wigan.

"He's very spirited, a worker and a smart player," said the Castleford boss.

"He's been in some very good environments where they are committed and work hard for each other.

"I'm not going to put too much pressure on him but his own expectations are that he will commit to the team, work hard and do his best for his mates.