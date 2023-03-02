The Tigers head into Friday's home game against Wigan Warriors without a win to their name following defeats to Hull FC and St Helens.
Radford is hoping his team learned valuable lessons from the opening two rounds.
"There's no panic," said the Castleford boss.
"There's definitely disappointment in the losses but I've seen enough with the football to know we'll challenge plenty of sides this year.
"Our growth is getting in the arm wrestle and staying there, and showing a bit more steel defensively when things go against us."
Castleford host a Wigan outfit fresh from a 60-0 rout of Wakefield Trinity on home soil.
After seeing Castleford lose both games against the Warriors in 2022, Radford has warned his team to expect the unexpected at the end of sets.
"We've got to make sure our last plays are good," he said.
"Notoriously they've challenged us on last plays as well over my time here. They scored twice at their place running the ball on last play and scored three times doing the same thing here. Our energy on last plays is important."
Radford is integrating a new half-back partnership after recruiting Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller in the off-season.
Although the results have gone against Castleford, Radford has been encouraged by the early signs from his new-look spine.
"They've been really good," he said.
"Niall (Evalds) at the back has been challenged massively aerially and copped a fair few whacks as well. I've got no doubt Friday will be no different. I've been real impressed with how he's gone about his business.
"Gaz and Milky have been fantastic for us these first two rounds. That's a real plus for the team and the club."
Veteran hooker Paul McShane, who joined from Wakefield in 2015, is poised to make his 200th appearance for the club.
"We want him to be a threat and challenge the opposition out of dummy-half," added Radford.
"One area he's very, very tidy in is he's a good kicking nine, whether that be long for a 40/20 or on tryline threading the ball through.
"We want him to be as energetic and tenacious as he can come Friday night."