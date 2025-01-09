Castleford Tigers veteran Joe Westerman on toughest pre-season yet, new coaching team and plans beyond 2025
McGuire is regarded as one of the most talented players of the Super League era but his glittering career was built on a strong work ethic and an intense desire to succeed.
Those traits are evident in his approach to his first pre-season as a head coach at Castleford, a club in need of a shake-up after five years without play-off rugby.
"I think it's safe to say it's definitely been the hardest one yet," said Westerman.
"I don't know if it's because I'm a bit older but it's been a tough one this year. As players, we needed a tough pre-season to set us up for a big year.
"It's been no holds barred. For 35, I think I've done alright. I feel the best I've felt.
"You have to be fitter to do what they're asking us to do. There are a few new principles in place which I think we needed.
"The fitter you are the better you can execute in attack – and I'm hoping our defence will be a lot better this year."
Castleford had the worst defensive record in Super League in 2023 and only marginally improved last season, a fact not lost on McGuire.
After replacing Craig Lingard in the Wheldon Road hot seat, McGuire quickly identified former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Brett Delaney as the man to provide the defensive steel that had been lacking.
Delaney played an important role in Hull KR's run to the 2024 Grand Final as one of Willie Peters' assistants and is already making his mark at the Tigers.
"He's up there as one of the best I've had defensively," said Westerman.
"I like how he is and what his principles are. He's got the boys buying into it and working really hard for each other. We all miss tackles and it's up to the next man to make sure he's there to clean your mess up.
"There's a lot of technical stuff in there but he's been drilling the attitude stuff into us. You should be able to see everything we've worked on so far on the pitch."
While the importance of tightening up defensively cannot be understated in Castleford's quest to climb Super League, fans at Wheldon Road have a thirst for entertaining rugby.
Under McGuire – a man who provided rich entertainment as a player, albeit in the colours of fierce rivals Leeds – there is fresh hope of a return to the 'Classy Cas' of old.
But above all else, the Tigers will look to channel McGuire's competitive spirit.
"He's been there and done it," said Westerman, who is a member of Castleford's senior leadership group. "He was a quality player and is a great guy and a good coach.
"We're looking to play some good rugby but also be real tough in defence. We want to be a real hardworking team that do all the little things right.
"With the guys the club have brought in, Daejarn Asi is a quality player and Judah (Rimbu) is as quick as they come. I think he'll be a great player in Super League as well.
"We'll have that flashy play but to do that you've got to be able to defend – and defend a lot better than we have in previous years. That's the main thing.
"We've got to make sure this year is better than last year. I'm sure this year you'll see a different Cas."
Westerman has been among Castleford's top performers since his return at the end of 2021 but his future is up in the air after entering the final 12 months of his contract.
The former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity loose forward is closing in on 450 career appearances at the start of his testimonial year, which features a pre-season fixture against the Black and Whites on February 1.
Westerman has not ruled out reaching 20 seasons at the top level – provided he is still contributing.
"My body is still hanging in there and I feel good," he said.
"I think the last four or five years have probably been the best few years of my career.
"If my body is still up to it and I'm still playing well, why not (play on)? The biggest thing is whether I'm still performing and playing well enough to be in the side.
"If I'm not quite at the level I need to be at and am letting my team-mates down, I wouldn't try to play on because someone else could be in the team doing a better job than me. I'd like to finish on my terms."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.