Castleford Tigers: What they need to do to reach a Super League Grand Final

STICKING AROUND: Castleford Tigers' Niall Evalds will be a key player in 2022. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Not only have they got a new coach in Lee Radford after Daryl Powell ended his long-stint in charge but also there is a significant squad overhaul, too.

Captain Michael Shenton and Australian prop Grant Millington have both retired, while Oli Holmes and Pete Mata’utia have followed Powell to Warrington Wolves: that is a fair chunk of experience and quality.

It will be intriguing to see if Radford, who won two Challenge Cups at Hull FC, can maximise Castleford’s promise, building on their sole Grand Final appearance, achieved by Powell in 2017, and this year’s Challenge Cup final runners-up spot.

Fortunately, many of their main protagonists remain: 2020 Man of Steel Paul McShane, prodigious young stand-off Jake Trueman and the brilliant full-back Niall Evalds.

If Tigers are to prosper, it is imperative that spine stay fit and well. Radford has made some astute signings, not least Joe Westerman, the Wakefield Trinity loose forward who earned an England recall at the age of 31 this season and starred under him at Hull having initially started out at hometown Castleford.

Centre Jake Mamo has been a revelation for Warrington Wolves this term while Radford knows what Hull winger Bureta Faraimo can do having worked with him before. Hull KR’s George Lawler will also be a good addition and Cas’ fans await the new era with interest.

NEW ERA: Lee Radford has already started to look ahead to the 2022 Super League season as head coach at Castleford Tigers Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com