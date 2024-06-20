Castleford Tigers win shows Hull KR are a good team, says Willie Peters

Hull KR coach Willie Peters admitted his side were not at their best but was happy to pick up a narrow 13-12 victory over Castleford Tigers.

Both sides started poorly but Sam Wood struck first to put Castleford ahead.

Hull KR responded with two tries in three minutes thanks to efforts from Tom Opacic and Elliot Minchella which put them in front at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike Rovers, they continued to make errors in the second period and Mikey Lewis’ missed penalty in front of the posts gave Castleford the belief they could get something from the match.

Rowan Milnes dived over to bring the scores level but Hull KR snatched the points four minutes from time thanks to Jez Litten’s drop-goal to earn them a fourth consecutive win and move level on points at the top of Super League.

Peters admits his side made too many errors in their victory but found a way to win.

Peters said: “We knew it was going to be a tough physical scrap but we got the result which we were happy with but not happy with the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we weren’t a good team, you don’t win that game because they were up for it. They were up for it with the crowd and came off the back of nearly beating Wigan last week – we knew it was going to be a tough game.

Jez Litten was Hull KR's match-winner. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Certain individuals made errors which snowballed but we won that game with our defence, we suffocated them a little bit, got some field position and then hit the drop goal.”

Castleford boss Craig Lingard was proud of his side’s efforts in defeat but was ultimately disappointed to suffer a second narrow defeat in as many weeks following their two point defeat to Wigan Warriors last week.

Lingard said: “Its another game we had opportunities, I spoke to the players and it’s balancing the disappointment but also with how proud I am with their efforts, desire and desperation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve not learned how to win these games yet but we are now putting ourselves in the position and the next step is to win these close games.

Castleford made Hull KR work for the win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We’ve effectively lost two games but I think for us as a team losing these two close games it has given us the belief we are good enough to challenge when we are on it.