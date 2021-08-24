Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden working to improve the subtle areas of his game

BRACE YOURSELF: Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has scored two tries in each of his last three games. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Since returning to Daryl Powell’s side from a hamstring injury, Eden has scored six tries in just three matches.

Each time – in wins at Leeds Rhinos and champions St Helens as well as Saturday’s derby success over Wakefield Trinity – he has scored braces.

It would be no surprise to see him cross twice more when Castleford visit Hull FC for Thursday’s crucial contest in the battle for Super League play-offs spots.

But Eden, 30, has faced a battle just to get a spot on Tigers’ flank this season with Derrell Olpherts and makeshift winger Jordan Turner playing most games and James Clare also in the mix.

However, with Turner switched to centre due to Michael Shenton’s fractured cheekbone, he is certainly now making the most of his opportunities.

“It’s just good to be back playing and scoring a few but more importantly it’s about what I’m doing away from scoring,” Eden told The Yorkshire Post.

“It’s about helping the team out of yardage and things like that. It’s not just about scoring for me. It’s about the whole game that I need to perform well.

DERBY DELIGHT: Castleford win the Adam Watene trophy after victory over Wakefield. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Since I’ve been back in, Daryl’s given me a bit of confidence and just said ‘off you go.’ In the back of my mind, I’m playing for a spot so I’m not really thinking about getting out and back in again. I’m just concentrating on playing well.”

After his stunning 90m intercept try at St Helens, Powell referenced Eden’s historic ability to produce “infuriating” errors but also special moments.

The ex-Hull KR wideman, who joined from Brisbane Broncos in 2016, has suffered some howlers in his career but they, too, seem to be eradicated of late.

With his electric pace, Eden can light up any game and he added: “As I’ve got a little bit older, at the start of each year, one of my goals is to always try and cut those errors out.

“But it is just the sort of player I am with the risks I take. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t.

“The aim for me is to try and be more consistent, cut those daft moments out and have more good ones, but then always if I do have a bad game try and not drop as low as I have in the past.

“I need to try and keep a seven out of ten rather than dropping down to a three or a four and then a nine the week after.”

Tigers are in eighth but could replace Hull in the final play-offs place of sixth if they record a fourth-straight win on Thursday.

Eden, who scored 38 tries when Castleford won the 2017 League Leaders’ Shield, admitted: “It’s a massive game.

“If we can get the next two (with Wigan at home on Monday) that should be us in the top-six.