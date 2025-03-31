Castleford Tigers winger Innes Senior banned and Hull FC players charged following latest disciplinary review

Castleford Tigers winger Innes Senior has been hit with a two-match ban following his yellow card in last week's defeat to Hull FC.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior was controversially sin-binned after a challenge on Cade Cust that left the Hull half-back nursing a concussion.

The 24-year-old has subsequently been charged with grade D head contact by the match review panel, leaving him with 15 penalty points on his record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is enough to earn Senior a two-game suspension under the new disciplinary system, meaning he will miss Castleford's fixtures against Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity after the Challenge Cup break.

Innes Senior will sit out Castleford's next two games. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hull pair Amir Bourouh and Liam Knight were charged with grade A offences but remain below the six-point threshold for a ban and are free to play in Saturday's quarter-final against Hull KR.

St Helens half-back Tristan Sailor, Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree and Catalans Dragons loose forward Oliver Partington all received three points for offences in round six of Super League, while Warrington Wolves pair Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan were charged with grade A offences.