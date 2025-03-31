Castleford Tigers winger Innes Senior banned and Hull FC players charged following latest disciplinary review
Senior was controversially sin-binned after a challenge on Cade Cust that left the Hull half-back nursing a concussion.
The 24-year-old has subsequently been charged with grade D head contact by the match review panel, leaving him with 15 penalty points on his record.
That is enough to earn Senior a two-game suspension under the new disciplinary system, meaning he will miss Castleford's fixtures against Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity after the Challenge Cup break.
Hull pair Amir Bourouh and Liam Knight were charged with grade A offences but remain below the six-point threshold for a ban and are free to play in Saturday's quarter-final against Hull KR.
St Helens half-back Tristan Sailor, Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree and Catalans Dragons loose forward Oliver Partington all received three points for offences in round six of Super League, while Warrington Wolves pair Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan were charged with grade A offences.
Leeds Rhinos prop Keenan Palasia will face no further action following his contentious yellow card in the narrow defeat at Warrington.
