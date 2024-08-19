Catalans Dragons full-back Cesar Rouge learns disciplinary fate following biting allegation by Hull KR's Mikey Lewis
The incident was put on report during KR's resounding Magic Weekend win on Sunday but the Frenchman has been told he has no case to answer.
"Opponent has put hand in player’s mouth and footage does not show player biting down on his opponent," read the match review panel notes.
Dragons head coach Steve McNamara was critical of Lewis in his post-match press conference.
On an allegation of other contrary behaviour against Lewis, the panel stated: "Player puts hand in opponent’s face unnecessarily however unclear if player has deliberately placed fingers in opponent’s mouth."
Both players will be free to play for their respective clubs this weekend.
Hull FC have lost Ligi Sao and Denive Balmforth to one-match bans following their dismal defeat against London Broncos, while KR prop Sam Luckley was fined £250.
Castleford Tigers will be without Muizz Mustapha for Friday's home clash with Warrington Wolves after he was suspended for one game.
