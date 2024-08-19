Catalans Dragons full-back Cesar Rouge learns disciplinary fate following biting allegation by Hull KR's Mikey Lewis

Catalans Dragons full-back Cesar Rouge has been cleared of wrongdoing following a biting allegation by Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis.

The incident was put on report during KR's resounding Magic Weekend win on Sunday but the Frenchman has been told he has no case to answer.

"Opponent has put hand in player’s mouth and footage does not show player biting down on his opponent," read the match review panel notes.

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara was critical of Lewis in his post-match press conference.

Mikey Lewis was involved in flashpoints during the game against Catalans. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

On an allegation of other contrary behaviour against Lewis, the panel stated: "Player puts hand in opponent’s face unnecessarily however unclear if player has deliberately placed fingers in opponent’s mouth."

Both players will be free to play for their respective clubs this weekend.

Hull FC have lost Ligi Sao and Denive Balmforth to one-match bans following their dismal defeat against London Broncos, while KR prop Sam Luckley was fined £250.