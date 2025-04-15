Catalans Dragons prop answers Castleford Tigers SOS with loan move

Castleford Tigers have bolstered their pack with the loan signing of Catalans Dragons prop Jordan Dezaria.

The France international joins the Tigers ahead of Thursday's West Yorkshire derby against Wakefield Trinity on an initial one-month deal.

Dezaria is an experienced Super League forward having made 75 appearances across two spells with Catalans.

However, the 28-year-old has featured only three times this year, most recently at Wheldon Road last month.

That lack of game time has allowed Castleford to swoop in and strengthen Danny McGuire's struggling pack.

Last week's home defeat to Leigh Leopards left the Tigers with just two points from their opening seven matches.