Andy Last has called on Castleford Tigers to show resilience against Catalans Dragons after questioning their character in the early part of the Super League season.

The Tigers have lost five of their opening six fixtures, their sole success a derby victory over Leeds Rhinos on home soil.

A crunch clash with Wakefield Trinity is on the horizon but before then Castleford must negotiate a daunting trip to Stade Gilbert Brutus to face a Catalans outfit smarting from a first loss of the year at Leeds.

The Tigers have been challenged to show a willingness to dig deep against fired-up opposition.

"That's something we haven't shown," said Last, who has been in interim charge since Lee Radford's departure in early March.

"It's in these periods where you learn about resilience. When you're facing adversity and your backs are to the wall, you see what character the players have got.

"At the moment, some of the questions with regards to the character aren't being answered in the right way. The players are aware of that and need to respond."

Castleford are aiming for a first win in Perpignan since 2017, a 32-24 triumph on their way to the League Leaders' Shield.

Andy Last has been in interim charge since the start of March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Dragons had to win the Million Pound Game to stay up that year but have gone on to become a consistent force under former England boss Steve McNamara.

"I've got the utmost respect for Steve," added Last.

"He's a very, very good coach and has done a great job at Catalans. He's been building something quite special there.

"Their recruitment has been excellent and they're a very, very well-balanced team and a good side.

Castleford's Adam Milner and Jacob Miller dejected after the loss to Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They'll be looking for a response and it's a tough place to go. We're looking forward to the challenge and are expecting a better performance than last Friday."

Last is in need of a positive showing as he continues to push for the permanent position. He joked the club’s decision-makers have “kept their distance from me" in the wake of the 38-0 loss to Warrington Wolves.

“When I am nearby they are turning their back on me and walking into their office, so that doesn’t bode very well," said Last.

“We were playing at home in front of a crowd who have paid hard-earned money and they didn’t see what they expect to see, which is that effort and spirit and desire.

