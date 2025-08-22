Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian will move to Wheldon Road at the end of the season after finishing his commitments with NRL club St George Illawarra Dragons but will be watching on from afar when Castleford face Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Chester, who is keeping the seat warm for Carr alongside his main role as director of rugby, views the clash in France as an audition for some of his team following last week's limp display in the drubbing by Leeds Rhinos.

"There are players that are going to be here next season and they want to impress," said the interim head coach. "There are players coming off contract and decisions haven't been made on some of those individuals.

"You just want 17 guys out there showing Ryan what a connected team we are. It's up to these guys to really put their hand up this week.

"We drew a line in the sand with some pretty honest conversations after the weekend. This week is another opportunity and one that I expect the players to take with both hands."

Chester is set to ring the changes at Stade Gilbert Brutus, the first of five remaining fixtures for the lowly Tigers, who have won just once in eight games.

Sam Wood and Joe Westerman have joined the casualty list in the wake of the 11-try defeat to Leeds, further depleting Chester's options at a time with the likes of Tex Hoy and Zac Cini already sidelined.

Castleford have endured a miserable season but Ryan Carr's appointment offers hope for the future. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Chester will take the chance to hand Alfie Lindsey his Super League debut, while outside back Andy Djeukessi could add to his sole appearance at the top level.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how Alfie applies himself," added Chester. "It's obviously a big step up for him against a big, physical side but he's got nothing to lose.

"It's a good opportunity over these next five weeks to play some young kids. It's an opportunity for them to show Ryan that they're worthy of a first-team squad number in 2026.

"It's exciting for me. We've got five more games together as a playing group and want to finish the season with our heads held high.