The Tigers will take on Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus on the back of a hat-trick of wins over the Easter period.

But Radford is bracing his team for their toughest challenge yet against a side protecting an unbeaten home record in Super League in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Castleford head coach has picked out powerhouse prop Sam Kasiano as the Dragons' chief threat.

Lee Radford's side have won four in a row in Super League. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's going to take a really strong performance to do that," he said on the prospect of a memorable win in France.

"They're a tough team to beat on their home park. We've got to do a really, really good job.

"It's a real challenge for our middles this week against Kasiano in particular. I don't think there are many better ball-handling middles than him. We've got to be firing on all cylinders to do a job on him."

The Dragons are without influential playmakers Sam Tomkins and Josh Drinkwater, while Mike McMeeken, Samisoni Langi and Dean Whare also miss out.

Castleford beat a young St Helens side last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But there is no chance of Radford underestimating a side smarting from a defeat at Hull FC last time out.

"It's not bad to sling an NRL Grand Final winner in the halves in (Tyrone) May alongside another NRL winner in (Mitchell) Pearce," said Radford.

"They've got an exciting French full-back (Arthur Mourgue) coming through as well so although they've got blokes missing, the replacements would probably get in most teams in the comp."

Radford has fond memories of his last trip to Perpignan in 2019 when his Hull side hammered the Dragons 50-10.

He has allowed himself to dream about a repeat result but is realistic ahead of his latest visit.

"That would be lovely," said Radford. "I'd take that any day of the week.

"I've always enjoyed going to France. You know it's going to be a physical challenge, the temperature can be challenging and you've got to get your head around the travel. You can't let that be an excuse.

"We went there and won when Sneydy (Marc Sneyd) dropped the goal in extra time. That was a real special one.

"I don't want it to be that close but I would take that result."

Castleford will travel without Niall Evalds and Greg Eden but Danny Richardson and Ryan Hampshire are back in contention.

With the Tigers not in action again until the home date with Hull KR on May 15, Radford has called on his team to leave everything out on the field tomorrow night.