FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss Paul Cooke expects to learn more about his new charges in Saturday's Challenge Cup tie at Catalans Dragons.

Cooke, who replaced James Ford at the end of last month, has already had to have stern words with the Rovers players following a disappointing home loss to Sheffield Eagles in his first Championship game in charge.

"We had a really tough review where the players were told some home truths," said Cooke.

"The standards we've set are not being adhered to and we will find out why. Everybody is accountable and culpable.

"We've got more people speaking up in those meetings which is a positive. It's not our way or the highway; it's their team as well and we want them to contribute to everything that we're doing.

"If we don't get our performance right, we're not going to have a chance of beating Catalans. We go there hoping for a performance that is better than the one we served up last week."

A trip to Perpignan is a tough ask for a part-time outfit but it could prove to be a blessing in disguise at the start of a new era under Cooke.

"You get to find out who they are," he said.

"The trip away is good for the players as well to get to know each other a little bit more in a setting that is different.

"There's no question that we're looking forward to pitting ourselves against a very good rugby league team, particularly defensively having nilled Leeds last week.

"We get to go there, put our best foot forward and see where we get to."

Cooke secured his place in Challenge Cup folklore by scoring the winning try for Hull FC in the 2005 final. His message to his Featherstone side is to seize the moment.