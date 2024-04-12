The Giants reached the final in 2022, only to suffer late heartbreak against Wigan Warriors.

Golding, who came off the bench at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, got a taste of success at Leeds Rhinos but only as a non-playing member of the squad.

"The group we've got is a hungry group," he said ahead of Saturday's quarter-final against Catalans Dragons.

"It's easy to sit here and say we're hungry but I've got those personal connections with the boys and we talk about it.

"A lot of the boys have had near misses in cup competitions. We had a real near miss in the Challenge Cup in 2022 and throughout my Leeds days I was always the 18th man in Grand Finals, World Club Challenges, Challenge Cups, so I'm as hungry as anyone.

"I want to win. I came here to win something and the Challenge Cup would be a justification for that. It's the same throughout the squad. We've got a hungry, young squad and want to win this competition.

"But we're not stupid either. We understand that every team left in the competition is saying the same thing and we've got a tough challenge going over to Catalans."

Ashton Golding is up for the cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Golding helped Huddersfield to a resounding win over Hull FC in the previous round last month but his participation in the competition dates back to the early weeks of 2024.

The 27-year-old guided Stanningley to the third round thanks to wins over South Wales Jets and Leigh Miners Rangers.

Golding views the cup as a big carrot in the first half of a long season.

"It's quite a special one for me because I coach Stanningley and really do enjoy the early cup run in January and what it means to the boys to represent the club at amateur level in the most prestigious cup in the world," he said.

Huddersfield suffered pain in the 2022 decider. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"To be able to represent them as a coach and participate as a player in the same cup, it does hold special meaning to me.

"More so, it's something we can sink our teeth into quite early in the season when you can sometimes get lost looking into the distance at the Super League trophy or the League Leaders' Shield.