The Giants arrived at the Totally Wicked Stadium with high hopes but they were distinctly second best despite having a man advantage for over an hour.

It was something of a wake-up call for Watson's men as they aim to establish themselves as a genuine force in Super League.

"What we have to show is that we'll learn lessons from that," said Watson.

Ian Watson during the Magic Weekend win over Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Everyone knows St Helens are the yardstick that everyone is being measured by - but St Helens have been playing at that level of intensity for a few years.

"We know things are not just going to happen overnight. That intensity is what we need and want more of to take us to a different level and a place we've maybe not been before.

"That's the level we want to get to."

Huddersfield will look to right the wrongs of their 25-0 defeat by St Helens in tomorrow's clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

St Helens were too good for Huddersfield Giants last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants do not have to look far for inspiration after defeating the 2021 Grand Finalists at Stade Gilbert Brutus only seven weeks ago.

But Watson has stressed that win will count for little this time around.

"Every game is always different because there's different personnel in and little bits of changes," he said.

"People have seen what you've done before and try to learn lessons from that.

"We've had a real close look at that game and realise there are areas we can be better in and areas that we were very good in that we will need to be very good in again.

"It's all down to us to make sure we do our job and are consistent in our actions. That's what will make us a top team."

The depleted Giants have lost Tui Lolohea, Jermaine McGillvary and Ricky Leutele from the team that beat Catalans last month.

Watson confirmed that McGillvary's season is all but over after he sustained a knee injury last week.

"It's an MCL, better than what we thought," said Watson.

"The way it had swollen up the day after, there was a suspicion it was an ACL.