The Giants claimed only their second win of the Super League campaign at Warrington Wolves last week but remain in the bottom two, with their play-off hopes long since extinguished.

However, Robinson sees an opportunity to reel in the teams above them over the coming weeks.

Huddersfield face struggling Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday before a West Yorkshire derby at 10th-placed Castleford Tigers next Thursday.

"We've got a really important five weeks until we have that midseason break with fixtures against teams in and around us in the table," said Robinson.

"We all understand where we're at and what we want to do in the second half of the year.

"It obviously helps when you're playing teams in and around you because every time you get two points, you take them away from them.

"These are the games we have to win if we do want to start climbing the table.

Huddersfield celebrate a welcome win at Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Every game in Super League is important – there isn't one that's more important than the other – but it'd be nice to start clawing back some points from the teams slightly above us."

Huddersfield's task has not been helped by a five-day turnaround between their next two fixtures, a situation Leigh Leopards avoided following their trip to the south of France last weekend.

While acknowledging the issue, Robinson believes the Giants are better equipped to handle the challenge after building form and consistency since the most recent break.

"We've got a bit of a treacherous turnaround," said the Giants boss.

Luke Robinson is looking up the Super League table. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There was no Thursday night game this week because Leigh pretty much refused to do it. Unfortunately for us, we haven't managed to do that.

"But the preparation we've put in over the last few weeks will stand us in really good stead.