Catalans Dragons v Hull FC: No negatives for Black and Whites at start of new era, says John Cartwright
The Black and Whites endured their worst-ever Super League season in 2024, claiming just six points to finish at the bottom of the table with London Broncos.
However, there is fresh optimism at the MKM Stadium under the guidance of experienced Australian coach Cartwright.
With seasoned campaigners recruited to complement the club's talented youngsters, there is a quiet confidence at Hull ahead of the new campaign.
A trip to Perpignan presents a challenging start but Cartwright has stressed that the Black and Whites are free of any mental baggage heading into their opening league fixture.
"It's a tough ask at any time to go over there but Catalans have probably recruited better than anyone," he said. "They've recruited players at the peak of their careers.
"You don't really know where you're at until you play Super League opposition. It'll be a good test.
"(Assistant) Andy Last was there last year so he's got an insight into how they play. Everyone knows how each other plays but it's the personnel and how you stop them – sometimes you know what's coming but can't stop it.
"We're equal leaders of the competition coming into round one so there are no negatives going into the game. That's the positive for me."
Jordan Rapana, Zak Hardaker, Aidan Sezer and Amir Bourouh are all poised to make their competitive debuts for Hull at Stade Gilbert Brutus but Oliver Holmes misses out with a knee injury sustained in last week's Challenge Cup win over York Acorn.
Catalans' Super League debutants include Tommy Makinson, Luke Keary and Elliott Whitehead.
The fixture marks the start of the second chapter of Cartwright's career as a head coach.
The former Australia forward led Gold Coast Titans from 2007 to 2014 before spells as an assistant at North Queensland Cowboys, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos.
While acknowledging the level of expectation at the top level, Cartwright is embracing the responsibility of reviving Hull.
"It's a big challenge for anyone coaching at this level," he said. "There's just so much pressure.
"Everyone wants to win. Twelve sides are going out this weekend and all their fans want to win the Super League trophy.
"Somebody has to come at the bottom of the ladder. That's where the pressure comes from.
"As a young coach, I was probably really concerned about that sort of stuff, but I know I've given it everything I can and I know the players have, too."
As well as improving a squad that lost four overseas players in the early part of last season, the Black and Whites have bulked up their off-field team and belatedly have a communal area where they can bond between training sessions at their University of Hull base.
"The club have been great in providing what wasn't there last year," added Cartwright. "We've got no excuses.
"I'm excited. Every week is going to be another new challenge for me.
"I really like where I am mentally going into it. I hate losing but I'm not scared of losing. If and when we lose a game, it will be all about how we respond."