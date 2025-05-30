JOHN CARTWRIGHT has urged Hull FC to ignore the bigger picture and focus solely on backing up last week's impressive win over Leigh Leopards.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites sit just one point outside the play-off positions at the halfway stage of the Super League season despite a recent four-match losing run.

While encouraged by Hull's last two performances, Cartwright insists he is not fixated on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not putting any pressure on the players," he said ahead of Saturday's away date with Catalans Dragons. "As far as the top six goes, you win games and that will look after itself.

"There is no pressure from me about where we sit in the table or the top six.

"Obviously we all want to be there because we're competitive people. It might be a cliché but it's just about improving every week, whether we win or we lose.

"A good example of that was the Leeds game. We would have won nine times out of 10 with what we produced there but it didn't happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can't get tied up on where that left us on the ladder or whether we would make the top six; it was about improving on that performance at Leigh and we did.

John Cartwright has overseen a resurgence at Hull. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Going into this week, it will be exactly the same attitude."

Hull return to the scene of their statement victory over the Dragons in round one.

Few expected the Airlie Birds to leave Perpignan with the points after they claimed just three wins in 2024 but Cartwright's side triumphed 24-4 to lay down an early marker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalans have failed to convince since, culminating in the departure of head coach Steve McNamara last week.

Hull FC have enjoyed a form spike in the last two games. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Dragons suffered a 48-0 drubbing against Wigan Warriors under interim boss Joel Tomkins but Hull have not been distracted by the upheaval.

"We can't buy into it (the Wigan defeat)," said Cartwright.

"I think we'll find there will be a lot of players who will play this week who didn't play last week. This will be their chance to start afresh on the back of a new coach.

"If we can maintain some areas that we were good in the last couple of weeks and get better at them, it takes all that out of the equation.