The Black and Whites snatched victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to Morgan Smith’s late try.

The 28-24 win ended an eight-match losing run dating back to August 2023 and gave Hull a template to use when the going gets tough.

"We're an honest bunch," said Smith ahead of Saturday's date with Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

"We're not jumping around pretending everything is rosy and we're fine now – but it was a bit of a shot in the arm as well.

"I like the fact we could come from behind when it was a bit desperate. There wasn't any panic about it either. Even right at the back end in our last set, it was pretty controlled.

"One of the lessons we learnt from it was if we had some of that control for greater parts of the second half, we would have come home comfortably.

"I applaud the players for sticking with the plan even when it got tight. That will stand us in good stead for future stuff rather than the panic rugby league which we had earlier in the match."

Hull celebrate Morgan Smith's winning try against London. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull face an improbable task in Perpignan amid an early-season selection crisis that has robbed Smith of 13 players for the trip.

Smith takes some encouragement from the way Leeds Rhinos – coached by his nephew Rohan – stretched Catalans at different stages during last week's win at Headingley.

"It's a hard place to play," said the Hull boss.

"They're a very, very good team. They're strong and strangle you out of games. They play to their pace very, very well.

Tony Smith has visited Stade Gilbert Brutus countless times over the years. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"When they get their noses in front, they drown you for the rest of the game.

"It was interesting last week to see a team that took a fair bit of risk in terms of how Leeds threw the ball around. I'm not saying we're going to throw the ball around quite as much as Leeds but it did challenge Catalans a bit.