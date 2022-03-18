OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Hull KR's Tom Garratt in action against Castleford Tigers Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Garratt joined the Robins in pre-season from Championship side Dewsbury Rams and made his debut away to Huddersfield Giants in Super League round two, a month ago.

He was promoted into the 13 for last Friday’s win at Salford Red Devils and could keep the spot when the Robins face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan this evening.

After a difficult pre-season, because of personal matters away from rugby, Garratt feels he is starting to produce the sort of rugby Hull KR signed him for.

BACK IN THE FRAME: Hull KR's Will Maher Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I prefer starting, I used to start 90-95 per cent of the games (at Dewsbury),” said the 6ft 5ins front-rower. “It is what I am used to, but I don’t think my first start meant as much to me as people might think; for me it is just about the job.

“It is something I am expected to do, I wasn’t star struck or nervous; why would I be, doing what I want and expect to do?”

Dragons have a formidable pack, but Garratt is relishing the challenge.

He added: “I am looking forward to every game. In your first season, everything is a novelty; I am here to enjoy it and do well. Every game’s a challenge, every game’s important.”