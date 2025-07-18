Life at the top is not meant to be easy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes with pressure, expectation and a target on the back.

The league leaders are there to be shot at and every slip is celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR know that all too well after losing back-to-back games to inspired opponents.

Their 11-match winning run – one that featured a historic Wembley triumph – is already a distant memory as the queue grows to write off their Super League title chances.

The beauty of the regular season is that the next chance to silence the doubters is never far away.

Willie Peters knows the noise comes with the territory – and just how quickly the narrative can shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're going to get that," said Peters. "I understand how rugby league works.

Hull KR are experiencing their first wobble of the year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Three weeks ago, no one could beat us in some people's eyes and other people said we weren't as good as people thought we were. You're going to have opinions and that's what makes rugby league fun.

"We're not too fussed about that. Some people who said we were going to win the comp three weeks ago will probably be saying we can't now. If we go on a run again, their opinion might change again.

"What matters – and I say this respectfully – is how we're feeling inside the four walls and how we respond to last week (the 28-10 defeat at Leigh Leopards).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every team has these spells. It's a matter of how we react."

Rovers remain the team to catch despite the form dip. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

For all the talk about their recent dip, the Robins are where they are for a reason.

Rovers earned their two-point cushion at the top through consistency and resilience, along with their first major trophy in 40 years.

That sense of perspective is not lost on Peters.

"Look at our season and what we've done and achieved," he added ahead of Saturday’s game against Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stade Gilbert Brutus has not been a happy hunting ground for Hull KR. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"If we go out and get a result this week, we're sitting first and have won a Challenge Cup going into a week off.

"We don't go out to lose any game but, as I said the other day, with the peaks and valleys of a season, you go through the ups and have to go through the downs as well. I've been in rugby league long enough now to know you're not going to have the perfect season.

"People expect us to go out and win every game now. We've got that expectation of ourselves but the reality is it's not always going to happen in a strong competition.

"It's how you handle those setbacks. It's a good test of character for people in and around the club.

"But we've lost two games. It's not the end of the world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From breaking hoodoos at bogey grounds to ending a long trophy drought, KR have overcome challenges throughout Peters' two and a half years in charge.

The game in Perpignan offers Rovers a chance to get back on track after an off day at Leigh. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

This week's trip to Perpignan offers another opportunity to lay a ghost to rest.

Rovers have not beaten Catalans away under Peters and have to go back to 2019 for their last win at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

"It's a good time to change that," said Peters.

"We've ticked off a lot along the way and this is another one we'd like to tick off. To have back-to-back losses and go there and win would certainly be a little win worth celebrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a really good time for us to get away together and connect off the back of two defeats.

"When you do go through a couple of losses, the best way to turn that is by connecting more and enjoying each other's company."

The Robins are enjoying their best season of the modern era but they will never be allowed to feel comfortable about their new standing in Super League.

After winning the Challenge Cup, the question quickly became: can they build lasting success?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding the League Leaders' Shield would prove that the Wembley triumph was no flash in the pan – but Peters recognises the importance of moving on from the disappointment at Leigh before a timely breather.

"If we perform like that over the next period, we're not going to win the League Leaders' Shield – there's no way," he admitted.

"You get what you deserve in this game. We deserve to be where we're sitting at the moment and deserved what we got last week.