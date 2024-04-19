The Robins have not tasted success against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan since 2019, a losing run that spans seven games following back-to-back defeats last season.

On both occasions, KR returned home with casualties after being left battered and bruised by the physical French outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peters has called on Rovers to come together and stand up to the challenge against a team smarting from a thumping by Huddersfield Giants on home soil.

"We can't let the outside in terms of the crowd affect what we want to achieve," said Peters, whose side make the trip protecting a five-match winning run.

"You need to be connected more than ever over there in an environment like that. I'm actually looking forward to seeing how connected we are. That will give us a good idea of our growth and where we're at.

"If we show that togetherness and connection, that'll put us in a really strong position; if we want to play as individuals or anyone gets overawed, that's when disconnection can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You know what you're going to get when you go over there. There are going to be no surprises – they're a physical team.

Hull KR are fresh from a Challenge Cup win over Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm looking forward to seeing the growth in the team compared to where we were this time last year. It's a good opportunity."

Rovers reached the Challenge Cup semi-finals for the third year running last week thanks to a hard-fought win over Leigh Leopards and are well placed in fourth spot in Super League.

The Robins will find out more about their 2024 prospects over the coming weeks with the trip to Perpignan followed by games against Wigan, St Helens and Warrington Wolves before a cup date with the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peters, though, is not looking beyond the clash with Catalans.

Stade Gilbert Brutus has not been a happy hunting ground for Rovers in recent times. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"I don't want to go too far ahead," he said.

"There's a lot that will happen over the next four or five weeks before we play that Challenge Cup semi-final.

"When you look too far ahead, especially when you've got the teams you mentioned, you can get overawed or lose focus on what's most important.

"For us, that's this week against Catalans. If we have a narrow focus and put everything into this game, then we can worry about next week.

Tyrone May has hit the ground running at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're excited for this week. It's a game that is going to test us physically and mentally. I'd like to think what's got us to where we are at the moment is our mentality and how connected we've been."

Tyrone May was the architect of KR's downfall in Perpignan last year but is now a key player for Peters' side after starring in the club's first nine games of 2024.

The Australian half-back is having a positive impact off the field as well as on it as he prepares to face his old club.

"He's been a great recruit from us," said Peters on the 2023 Grand Finalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What he brings on the field is evident but it's what he's bringing in team meetings and around the place.

"You put Tyrone in any competitive environment and it brings the best out of him. He gets bored if you don't so we've got to make sure everything is competitive for him.