Hull KR boss Willie Peters is hoping an extended stay in the south of France acts as a catalyst for his faltering side.

The Robins were flying high after six straight wins but have had their wings clipped in recent weeks.

Three Super League defeats in a row have left Peters' men outside the play-off positions ahead of tomorrow's daunting date with the table-topping Catalans Dragons.

Rovers have already lost once at Stade Gilbert Brutus this year but emerged with credit after producing a brave performance in the face of adversity.

Peters has called on his injury-hit team to show the same kind of courage on their return to Perpignan, with the benefit of a two-night stay.

"We couldn't do that earlier in the year because it wasn't doable logistically," said Peters.

"We had to go in and out on the day and it's a tough ask.

"That was a tough day in terms of the three HIAs but it was the day we turned our season back around. We hung in there against a very good Catalans team. In the past, it could have got out to a high number. We then went on a good run.

Hull KR are aiming to bounce back in Perpignan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've had a couple of narrow losses and got beat last weekend by a good Salford team.

"We weren't happy with our performance so what we're looking for now is to go over to France and put in a performance that we're proud of again after connecting for a couple of days because we're big on that."

It was a costly defeat to the Red Devils with Lachlan Coote, James Batchelor and Jesse Sue all joining the casualty list.

Tom Opacic is also absent after being given the green light to return to Australia to visit his son.

James Batchelor was stretchered off in Newcastle. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Peters has told his fringe players that this is their time to shine.

"It was probably our worst performance of the season," he said. "We did things that weren't what we've been doing all year.

"Then to lose those guys (to injury) and possibly Dean Hadley, so there's four that you're potentially not going to have from a game that we weren't proud of.

"This week is about opportunity and connecting again as a group. Some guys have been banging my door down which shows they’re keen and have got belief in themselves. That’s what you want from players.

"We had some challenges early on in the year. I was hoping we'd got through that and now we could get some cohesion again.