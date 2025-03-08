Through some tough times for Leeds Rhinos in recent seasons, Jarrod O'Connor never shied away from the challenge and was one of the shining lights.

The versatile hooker was an ever-present in the previous two campaigns, leading from the front with his work rate and wholehearted approach.

O'Connor's long run in the team – which dated back to April 2022 – was broken when a knee injury forced him to miss the start of the Super League season but, true to form, he worked hard to ensure it was only a one-game absence.

The 23-year-old has raced to 99 appearances for the Rhinos and will bring up his century against Catalans Dragons this evening.

If Brad Arthur's side channel O'Connor's spirit in Perpignan, they will not go far wrong.

"I've heard it's going to be pretty vocal so I'm looking forward to it," said Rhinos boss Arthur, who is preparing for his first taste of Stade Gilbert Brutus.

"What I'm looking forward to the most is seeing the reaction from our players. I want to see that from the start.

"We've got Jarrod playing his 100th Leeds Rhinos game so we've got plenty of motive and want and desire to want to perform well for him as well.

Jarrod O'Connor shows his passion after scoring a try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The things I'm pushing about the choices the players make, he's all that – he's a competitor. We're looking for 17 Jarrods, 17 competitors.

"He brings energy to the team. He gets a few things wrong here and there but I just love his intent and purpose.

"He's getting better at making sure that when he gets emotional and full of energy that he continues to make the right decisions for the team."

Leeds travelled to the south of France in high spirits after making light work of Castleford Tigers to stay on the tails of the early pacesetters in Super League.

Leeds celebrate a try against Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

A late flurry of Castleford points has helped to keep the Rhinos grounded at the start of a long season.

"It was just a real concentration lapse for 10 minutes," said Arthur.

"It wasn't a physical thing because we weren't tired; it was more around concentration and blokes staying focused for a full 80 minutes.

"That's what we're after. We want to be a reliable team. That doesn't mean you win every week but we want to be that team that looks the same all the time and can be reliable from the first minute to the 80th and still has the same principles and mentality about how we want to play."

The French side have made a poor start to the season. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons)

While the Rhinos are two from three after bouncing back from their opening-round defeat by Wakefield Trinity, Catalans are still waiting for their first win following losses to Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

Arthur has not been fooled by talk of a crisis at the Dragons, stressing the importance of Leeds focusing on the team rather than their record.

"Zero from three is not a reflection of the team," he said.

"They started really well last week and probably got an unlucky call for a try. That might have been a bit of confidence for them to kick on.

"I certainly thought in the first game against Hull they played some good football and got a bit unlucky. And then they were right in the contest against Warrington.

"They're back at home and if you look at them on paper, they're a very good squad. They look well-coached, they've got some good NRL experience and some power.

Leeds have been nilled in their past two visits to Catalans Dragons' Stade Gilbert Brutus. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"They offload the ball well – I think they've had 60 offloads this season so average 19 or 20 offloads a game. That's hard to handle and plan against.

"What the ladder looks like at the moment is not a real reflection of all the teams."

Complacency was never likely to be a problem for the Rhinos in Perpignan.

Stade Gilbert Brutus has not been a happy hunting ground in recent times, with Leeds nilled on their previous two visits.

"Everyone wants to keep reminding me of that," said Arthur with a smile.

"I want to see a lot of similarities to what we did last week. If we get ourselves in good positions, I want to see us be disciplined and able to finish the game; if we get ourselves in a tough position, I want to see us be able to fight hard.

"I want to see a Leeds Rhinos performance. We're going to be up against a desperate team that is going to start really hard and fast.