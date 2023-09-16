ROHAN SMITH is convinced Leeds Rhinos will be better for a frustrating season.

The 2022 Super League Grand Finalists have fallen well below expectations, with last week's 50-0 drubbing by Wigan Warriors ending their play-off hopes.

Smith is overseeing a rebuild that he believes will lead to brighter days at Headingley.

"There's more transition to come but we'll be a competitive team next year, as we have been for the majority of this year," he said.

"It's not the season we envisaged, expected or required of ourselves but next year is a new year.

"We've learnt a lot and grown a lot as individuals. I believe we'll have a group that can contest."

A trip to face League Leaders' Shield contenders Catalans Dragons could be viewed as particularly daunting on the back of a record home Super League defeat.

However, Smith takes heart from two wins in Perpignan in the second half of 2022.

It has been a disappointing season for Rohan Smith and Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's a tough trip any time," he said. "But we went there last year and gave three good performances in three games that were all very different.

"They're a very experienced, tough, well-coached team that are chasing big honours this year.

"It's a contest that we're going to have to be right up for and play very well in to get a result.