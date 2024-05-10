Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith is not putting too much weight on Saturday's trip to Catalans Dragons amid an injury crisis.

Smith is without 11 first-team players for the clash with the Dragons, including marquee half-back Brodie Croft and star centre Harry Newman.

Some Rhinos fans are viewing the games against Catalans and St Helens as a pivotal period in Smith's tenure but the Australian is not looking at the bigger picture.

"I think Saturday will tell us where we're at this weekend with the players that we have available," said Smith, whose side have beaten Hull FC and London Broncos in their last two outings.

"We are down on troops but we've got full confidence in the ability of the team to come together and give a good account of ourselves.

"Then we'll take a few days to freshen up, relax and worry about the next game after that."

Leeds came into round 11 two points behind a group of six teams that were separated only on for and against.

The Dragons were among those clubs despite losing their last two games on the road to add to their only previous defeat at Headingley in March.

Jack Sinfield, left, is set to retain his place in the halves. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Catalans have been super consistent with their intent, effort and turning up to take it to the opposition," said Smith.

"They're a team that had a bunch of changes in the off-season. They lost a bit of their experienced spine in (Sam) Tomkins, (Mitchell) Pearce and (Tyrone) May but their attitude and ethic towards competition and the battle doesn't seem to have changed.

"We experienced that in round three. We had a really tough, hard game. We had a good result on that day but it was a game that could have gone either way."

Catalans have not lost on home soil in Super League since last August, a winning run that has featured a 61-0 demolition of Leeds in the penultimate game of last season.

Brodie Croft sits out the Catalans game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos suffered delays on the way home but Smith insists the experience made his side stronger.

"Almost all the players who were on that trip are still with us," he said.

"The time they spent together post-game was really impressive. We spent a lot of time together waiting around in airports and it turned out to be a really positive day after the match. Then we got a great response to finish the season (beating Castleford Tigers 46-0) so there's some gain to be made out of that disappointment.

