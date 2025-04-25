DARYL POWELL believes Wakefield Trinity have laid the foundations for a strong season – as long as they avoid the trap of thinking they have already cracked it.

Trinity were tipped to struggle by some on their return to Super League but have kept pace with the play-off pack despite a challenging start.

Wigan Warriors are the only top-seven side Wakefield have yet to face, a fact not lost on Powell ahead of Saturday's away clash with Catalans Dragons.

"I said from the start that I think the fixture list was a bit unbalanced but we've done a great job and have been a bit unlucky in a couple of games when we were close," noted Powell, whose side are level on points with the Dragons after winning four of their opening eight matches.

"We’ve been unlucky with injuries as well – we've been without key spine players in Max Jowitt and Jake Trueman – so considering all those things, we are in a good place.

"Now it's about staying consistent. It's a long season and keeping your mind on what you are doing, not drifting and becoming too happy with what you’ve done, is important."

Whereas Trinity had to wait until round eight for their first meeting with a bottom-three team, a favourable run of fixtures has allowed Catalans to play their way into form.

The Dragons lost to St Helens at the end of March but have picked up four wins either side of that defeat, beating Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants.

Wakefield face another test in Perpignan this weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Catalans have had a lot of opportunity to work on their attacking game and look pretty sharp," said Powell.

"They’ve got a big team so physically there's a real challenge and (Luke) Keary is playing well on the left side. He is kicking well and he’s obviously a really experienced player who has played at the highest level.