Challenge Cup draw: Hull FC and Hull KR set for blockbuster quarter-final tie after ending 39-year wait

By James O'Brien
Published 17th Mar 2025, 21:41 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 21:52 BST
Hull FC and Hull KR will meet in the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1986 after being paired together in a mouthwatering quarter-final draw.

The Black and Whites blew the competition wide open by beating holders Wigan Warriors in the last 16, while Rovers were comfortable winners against Championship side Oldham.

The blockbuster cup clash between John Cartwright's resurgent Hull and last season's Super League Grand Finalists will be held at the MKM Stadium on the weekend of April 4-6.

Wakefield Trinity's reward for beating Huddersfield Giants is a home tie against 2023 winners Leigh Leopards.

Trinity have to go back to 1963 for their most recent Challenge Cup triumph but tasted Wembley success in the 1895 Cup last season.

Warrington Wolves will host St Helens in another tasty tie, while Catalans Dragons were handed a home date with Salford Red Devils.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: Hull FC v Hull KR, Warrington Wolves v St Helens, Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils.

