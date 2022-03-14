Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos to face Castleford Tigers, but Bradford Bulls miss out on trip to Hull KR

Leeds's captain Luke Gale with head coach Richard Agar and the Lance Todd Trophy winning man of the match Richie Myler after their side defeated Salford in the 2020 Challenge Cup final. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity face successive visits to HJ Stadium after being drawn away against this Saturday’s league hosts Warrington Wolves, while Wigan Warriors will have home advantage in their meeting with rivals Salford Red Devils.

Featherstone Rovers face a tough trip to 2021 league leaders and Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons and their Championship rivals Sheffield Eagles will play host to 2016 and 2017 Cup winners Hull FC.

Huddersfield Giants were drawn away to second tier Barrow Raiders.

But Bradford Bulls missed out on a sixth round trip to Super League side Hull KR, after losing 20-16 at home to Leigh Centurions last night.

The sides were locked at 8-8 after the opening 40 minutes, but tries from Adam Sidlow, Nene Macdonald and Ed Chamberlain – five minutes fron the end – saw Leigh, who were 16-8 behind at one point, battle back to clinch victory.

Bulls’ tries came from Kieran Gill and Matty Dawson-Jones, Dec Patton booting four goals.

Holders St Helens will travel to Cumbria to face Whitehaven.

The full draw is: Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven v St Helens, Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC, Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants. Ties to be played on the weekend of March 26/27.

Leeds Rhinos will be without prop Matt Prior for Friday’s game at Salford Red Devils after he was handed a one-match penalty notice.

Prior was charged with a grade B reckless high tackle after being sin-binned during last Thursday’s defeat by Hull FC. Hull’s Kane Evans, who was also shown a yellow card, received a two-match penalty notice for a similar offence.

No charges were issued following Castelford’s loss at Huddersfield when four players - Tigers’ Jake Trueman and George Lawler, plus Danny Levi and Jermaine McGillvary of Giants - were sin-binned.

Ellis Robson. of Toulouse, was charged with grade B dangerous contact over a ‘crusher’ tackle against Wakefield Trinity and suspended for one match.