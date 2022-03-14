Challenge Cup draw: When is it, how to watch and what are the ball numbers?

The home of Leeds United will be the host of this year's semi-finals and Women's Challenge Cup final. The draw will be conducted by former Hull FC player Lee Crooks and Ben Taylor, also known as The Yorkshire Prose for his viral videos of his poems which are written in Yorkshire dialect.

Crooks will make the draw 40 years on from Hull FC's memorable Challenge Cup final replay over Widnes at Elland Road, while Taylor joins BBC Look North and BBC iPlayer from 6:45pm following the Royal Navy's impressive Cup run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four Championship sides - Barrow Raiders, Featherstone Rovers, Sheffield Eagles and Whitehaven - booked their places in round six at the weekend while Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions will battle it out in the final fifth round tie this evening.

CHALLENGE CUP: The sixth-round draw will take place at Elland Road tonight. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Every Super League side - barring Toulouse Olympique - will enter the competition at the sixth-round stage with ties to be played the weekend beginning March 26.