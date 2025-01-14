Leeds Rhinos could face the British Army or the RAF in the third round following an extraordinary Challenge Cup draw.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos are guaranteed to meet a non-league team, with London-based community club Wests Warriors the other potential opponents for the 14-time winners.

The Warriors advanced to the second round thanks to a resounding win over Eastern Rhinos and will play the winners of the tie between the British Army and the RAF, which fell victim to last week's cold snap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a change to the format, the Super League clubs enter in the last 32, a round earlier than in previous years.

The draw was seeded to give 12 lower-league clubs plum home ties and guarantee David versus Goliath clashes.

Although the postponement of 14 first-round matches complicated matters, the picture has become a little clearer for the Super League teams as they build towards their first competitive fixture of 2025.

The sport's newest professional club Goole Vikings have been handed a huge incentive ahead of their trip to London Broncos later this month, with Wakefield Trinity their potential opponents in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR – finalists in 2023 – will take on the winners of the second-round tie between Keighley Cougars and York Knights, while Castleford Tigers face a trip to either Bradford Bulls or Doncaster.

The 2025 Challenge Cup began last weekend. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Like Leeds, Hull FC are guaranteed to meet a team from outside the top three professional leagues after being drawn against GB Police, York Acorn, London Chargers or Oulton Raiders.

Huddersfield Giants will face Lock Lane, Doncaster Toll Bar or Championship new boys Hunslet RLFC.

Holders Wigan Warriors are assured of a tie against Yorkshire opposition after being paired with either Sheffield Eagles, West Bowling or Cutsyke Raiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siddal – one of only three first-round winners due to the weather – will host Salford Red Devils if they get past Midlands Hurricanes, while Stanley Rangers, Hunslet ARLFC and West Hull are vying with Edinburgh Eagles to entertain St Helens.

Wigan won last year's competition. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

The ties will be played on the weekend of February 7-9, a week out from the start of the Super League season.

In the women's competition, Leeds Rhinos were drawn in a group with Sheffield Eagles and Leigh Leopards, while York Valkyrie face Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers.

Holders St Helens take on Warrington Wolves and Cardiff Demons in their group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad