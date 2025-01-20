York Acorn and Oulton Raiders will face off for the right to host Hull FC after progressing to the second round of the Challenge Cup.

Acorn brushed aside GB Police 52-4 and Oulton were 28-12 victors against London Chargers.

The winners of this Saturday's clash between the National Conference League sides in York will secure a dream tie against five-time winners Hull on the weekend of February 7-9.

Hunslet ARLFC and West Hull were among the other big winners in round one after being handed the incentive of taking on St Helens, who have won the competition on 13 occasions.

West Hull thumped Edinburgh Eagles 90-0, while NCL Premier Division rivals Hunslet saw off Stanley Rangers 34-20.

Lock Lane hammered Doncaster Toll Bar 50-10 to set up a home clash with Hunslet RLFC, with Huddersfield Giants awaiting the winners in round three.

Leeds Rhinos are also closer to discovering their opponents after the British Army defeated the RAF to secure an away tie against Wests Warriors.

West Bowling set up a trip to Sheffield Eagles with a convincing win over Cutsyke Raiders, while Siddal will face Midlands Hurricanes for the right to host Salford Red Devils.

The Challenge Cup began in earnest at the weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Dewsbury Moor beat Haresfinch to set up a local derby against Dewsbury Rams, with Batley Bulldogs likely to face the winners in round three.

Second-round draw

York Acorn v Oulton Raiders (winners play Hull FC) Saturday 25 January, KO 2pm

Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath (winners play Catalans Dragons) Sunday 26 January, KO 3pm

Dewsbury Moor v Dewsbury Rams, Saturday 25 January KO 2pm

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields, Sunday 26 January KO 3pm

Royal Navy v Workington Town (winners play Leigh Leopards) Sunday 26 January KO 1pm

London Broncos v Goole Vikings (winners play Wakefield Trinity) Saturday 25 January KO 12.30pm live on BBC Sport

Lock Lane v Hunslet RLFC (winners play Huddersfield Giants) Saturday 25 January KO 2pm

Waterhead Warriors v Featherstone Rovers, Saturday 25 January KO 2pm

Wests Warriors v British Army (winners play Leeds Rhinos) Saturday 25 January KO 2pm

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (winners play Warrington Wolves) Saturday 25 January KO 3pm

Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull (winners play St Helens) Saturday 25 January KO 2pm

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings, Sunday 26 January KO 3pm

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield, Sunday 26 January KO TBC

Keighley Cougars v York Knights (winners play Hull KR) Sunday 2 February KO 3pm

Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling (winners play Wigan Warriors) Sunday 26 January KO 3pm

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster (winners play Castleford Tigers) Sunday 26 January KO 3pm

Blackbrook v Ince Rose Bridge, Saturday 25 January KO 2pm

Midlands Hurricanes v Siddal (winners play Salford Red Devils) Sunday 26 January KO 2pm

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders, Sunday 26 January KO 3pm