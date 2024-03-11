Round six is scheduled for next weekend, meaning back-to-back trips to Headingley for Saints with the teams set to meet in Super League this Friday.

Leeds last lifted the famous old trophy in 2020, while St Helens beat Castleford Tigers at Wembley the following year.

The 12 Super League clubs are joined in the last 16 by the remaining lower-league teams, who each had to win three games to reach this stage.

Castleford boss Craig Lingard faces a trip back to former club Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles have been pitted against 20-time winners Wigan Warriors in a repeat of the 1998 final.

Halifax Panthers will welcome Catalans Dragons to The Shay and fellow Championship side Featherstone Rovers can look forward to a trip to holders Leigh Leopards after seeing off rivals Wakefield Trinity in the last round.

Last year’s runners-up Hull KR were given a home tie against Salford Red Devils and there is a Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC.

Dates and broadcasting arrangements for next week’s ties will be announced in due course.

There is no love lost between Leeds and St Helens. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The final will be played as part of a triple-header at Wembley on June 8.