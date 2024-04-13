Challenge Cup magic still alive as Yorkshire clubs chase semi-final places

The Super League Grand Final is viewed by many as the premier event in rugby league, with top-flight clubs only required to win three games to reach the cup decider in the modern era.

But the competition is still as prestigious as ever as far as Huddersfield Giants assistant coach Luke Robinson is concerned.

"The Challenge Cup holds just as much weight as winning the Grand Final, for me," said Robinson, who has lost cup finals as a player and a coach.

"I grew up watching Halifax win it in 1987 and I supported Wigan a fair bit even though I'm from Halifax. Watching Shaun Edwards and that lift the cup, it's a magical competition.

"You've got to kind of explain to the Australians that it holds just as much weight. We know the Grand Final is a big thing but so is the Challenge Cup.

"We've had heartbreak at the Giants (in 2022). We were three or four minutes away from winning it and had it cruelly snatched away.

"It's fuelled the fire to go one step further and win it."

Huddersfield are chasing a semi-final place. (Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield's next stop on the road to Wembley is Perpignan for a date with Super League leaders Catalans Dragons.

Hull KR reached the national stadium last year, only to fall short in heartbreaking fashion against Leigh Leopards in golden point.

Willie Peters has stressed the importance of the competition to KR ahead of Saturday's rematch at Craven Park.

"We respect the Challenge Cup immensely," said the Rovers boss.

Willie Peters before last year's final at Wembley. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"It's a competition that holds a lot of prestige in this country and one that goes back many years.

"We were fortunate enough to play in the final last year and want more of that. We've got an opportunity to move a step closer this week in a quarter-final."

Castleford Tigers face a daunting tie against Wigan Warriors amid a crippling injury crisis.

Craig Lingard believes a win on Sunday would go down as an all-time Challenge Cup upset.

Craig Lingard is dealing with an injury crisis. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think it would be," said the Castleford head coach.

"With the players we're without and the team that Wigan are, I don't think you can underestimate the size of the challenge we're facing.

"If the players could get the victory, it would be a monumental achievement for the guys that are playing.