The tie has been scheduled for 5pm on Saturday, May 7, and will be broadcast live on BBC Two.

The Women’s Challenge Cup final will act as a curtain-raiser at midday before Wigan Warriors and St Helens lock horns at 2.30pm in a mouthwatering first men’s semi-final.

Rovers and Huddersfield were pitted against each other in Sunday’s draw, guaranteeing a Yorkshire presence in the final on Saturday, May 28.

Hull KR's Rowan Milnes try extends his side's lead over Castleford as they booked their place in the Challenge Cup semi-final (Picture: SWPix.com)

KR reached the last four in style with a comprehensive victory over Castleford Tigers, while the Giants saw off Hull FC to move a step closer to the showpiece at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The women’s semi-finals are scheduled to take place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday, April 24.

Featherstone Rovers will take on holders St Helens, with Leeds Rhinos and York City Knights to face off in the other last-four clash.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: “Elland Road is no stranger to rugby league drama and all the ingredients are in place for another memorable occasion.

Huddersfield and Chris Hill are heading to the Challenge Cup semi-final (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Four men’s teams will be giving everything they have to become the first rugby league sides to play at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while we could see a record crowd for a domestic women’s fixture.

“If last year’s triple-header – also broadcast by the BBC – is anything to go by, this is an occasion absolutely not to be missed.

“The atmosphere in the stadium will be electric and armchair viewers can enjoy more than seven hours of superb BBC coverage.”

BBC triple-header broadcast times

11.30am-2pm, BBC2 – Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final (KO 12noon)

2pm-4.30, BBC1 – Betfred Challenge Cup Semi-final: Wigan Warriors v St Helens (KO 2.30pm)