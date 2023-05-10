The Challenge Cup is set to take centre stage next week as the 12 Super League clubs enter the competition.

Four Championship sides – Batley Bulldogs, Halifax Panthers, London Broncos and York Knights – complete the line-up for the last 16 after progressing through the earlier rounds.

The tie of the sixth round is arguably Leeds Rhinos’ home date with Wigan Warriors, while Castleford Tigers host Hull FC in another all-Super League tie.

Wakefield Trinity were handed a clash with Leigh Leopards at Belle Vue, Huddersfield Giants travel to Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons entertain Warrington Wolves.

One of the 16 teams will hold the trophy aloft at Wembley in August. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Halifax can look forward to a home meeting with world club champions St Helens and Batley will test themselves against Hull KR at Craven Park.

A Championship team is guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals after York and London were paired together.

Challenge Cup sixth-round schedule and TV picks

Friday, May 19

Halifax Panthers v St Helens, 7.45pm (Viaplay)

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards, 7:45pm

Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs, 8pm

Saturday, May 20

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, 2.30pm (BBC One)

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves, 5pm UK

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants, 7.30pm (Viaplay)

Sunday, May 21

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC, 3pm (BBC Two)