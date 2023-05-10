Four Championship sides – Batley Bulldogs, Halifax Panthers, London Broncos and York Knights – complete the line-up for the last 16 after progressing through the earlier rounds.
The tie of the sixth round is arguably Leeds Rhinos’ home date with Wigan Warriors, while Castleford Tigers host Hull FC in another all-Super League tie.
Wakefield Trinity were handed a clash with Leigh Leopards at Belle Vue, Huddersfield Giants travel to Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons entertain Warrington Wolves.
Halifax can look forward to a home meeting with world club champions St Helens and Batley will test themselves against Hull KR at Craven Park.
A Championship team is guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals after York and London were paired together.
Challenge Cup sixth-round schedule and TV picks
Friday, May 19
Halifax Panthers v St Helens, 7.45pm (Viaplay)
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards, 7:45pm
Hull KR v Batley Bulldogs, 8pm
Saturday, May 20
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, 2.30pm (BBC One)
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves, 5pm UK
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants, 7.30pm (Viaplay)
Sunday, May 21
Castleford Tigers v Hull FC, 3pm (BBC Two)
York Knights v London Broncos, 3pm