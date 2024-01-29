Trinity will travel to Halifax for the tie in an earlier start to their cup journey following their relegation from Super League.

Siddal are one of 10 remaining amateur clubs in the competition after making it through the first two rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thatto Heath Crusaders were also handed a dream tie in the first of two draws held at the home of seven-time winners Widnes Vikings on Monday night.

The St Helens-based amateur outfit will host Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers in next week's third-round ties.

York Acorn face a long trip to League 1 side Cornwall, while West Hull travel to Swinton Lions and Lock Lane entertain National Conference League Premier Division rivals Hunslet ARLFC.

Stanningley's reward for edging past Leigh Miners Rangers is a home clash with fellow amateurs Wath Brow Hornets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Wests Warriors paired together, there will be at least three community clubs in round four.

Championship and League 1 clubs join the Challenge Cup at the third-round stage. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

There could be an amateur presence in the fifth round after the winners of Cornwall versus York Acorn were pitted against Stanningley or Wath Brow in the draw for round four.

The carrot for Lock Lane and Hunslet ARLFC is a potential trip to Championship favourites Wakefield.

There will be three all-Championship ties in the third round with Halifax Panthers given a home date with Whitehaven, York Knights set to travel across Yorkshire to Dewsbury Rams and Doncaster facing a trip to Widnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ties will be played over the weekend of February 10-11, followed by the fourth round two weeks later.

Super League sides will join in round six, which is scheduled for the weekend of March 23-24.

The final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, June 8.

Leigh Leopards are the holders after defeating Hull KR in a golden-point thriller last August.

Third-round draw: Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder, Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town, Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders, Cornwall v York Acorn, Hunslet v Keighley Cougars, Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven, Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets, Swinton Lions v West Hull, Siddal v Wakefield Trinity, Lock Lane v Hunslet ARLFC, Dewsbury Rams v York Knights, Widnes Vikings v Doncaster, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors, Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes, Barrow Raiders v Oldham, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad