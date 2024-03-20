Challenge Cup upset king John Kear has his say on 'fascinating' sixth-round ties

The 69-year-old secured his place in cup folklore by masterminding one of the biggest shocks in the competition's long history in 1998 when Sheffield Eagles defied the odds to defeat the all-conquering Wigan Warriors.

Seven years later, Kear got his hands on the famous old trophy again after guiding Hull FC to a stunning win over a formidable Leeds Rhinos side.

Kear was the scourge of the Rhinos once more in 2019, leading second-tier Bradford Bulls to a surprise Odsal victory.

No Super League side has been toppled by lower-league opposition since but there is the potential for an upset in the sixth round of this year's competition after Batley Bulldogs were handed a home tie against struggling Castleford Tigers.

Batley had to win three games to reach round six – including an impressive victory at Widnes Vikings – and pushed Featherstone Rovers all the way in their Championship opener last weekend.

Castleford, meanwhile, are still waiting for their first win of the Craig Lingard era after starting the Super League season with five straight defeats.

Lingard is front and centre this week as he prepares to return to Mount Pleasant, a place he knows like the back of his hand following successful stints as a player and a coach.

John Kear celebrates winning the Challenge Cup with Hull FC in 2005. (Photo: Ben Duffy/SWpix.com)

Kear, who was assisted by Lingard at Batley from 2013 to 2016, views his former protégé as the ace up Castleford's sleeve as they bid to avoid an unwelcome slice of history.

"I think the Batley v Castleford game is absolutely fascinating," the former Tigers player told The Yorkshire Post.

"Batley have started the season pretty well. Mark Moxon is doing a good job there after losing a lot of players to Super League.

"His close friend Craig is doing it tough at the minute but he'll come through it. If it had been a Castleford team without Craig Lingard, I would have been expecting a shock more than I am at the minute. Craig knows all about the Batley players and the Batley club.

Sheffield Eagles captain Paul Broadbent lifts the trophy aloft after the famous 1998 win over Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I can see Batley giving them a scare. They've obviously got to play very, very well and Cas have got to underperform. If that happens, it's 'Hey, lads, hey'.

"A lot will depend on the toss of the coin to determine who goes downhill first half."

Before the draw for the sixth round was made, Sheffield were arguably the Championship's best hope of an upset.

That changed, however, when they were handed a trip to defending Super League champions Wigan.

John Kear guided Bradford Bulls to a famous cup win over Leeds Rhinos in 2019. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Eagles, who finished fourth last season, have beaten York Knights, Batley and Toulouse Olympique already this year but an away date with Wigan is a different challenge altogether.

"That's another fascinating one," said Kear.

"Wigan are obviously the best team in Super League at the minute. When you look at the age profile of the players, they're only going to get better which is a credit to them.

"But Sheffield are a good team. I would have preferred it to be at Sheffield but Mark Aston, Paul Broadbent and Keith Senior have got plenty of experience of success in the Challenge Cup to draw upon.

"It will be an interesting one – but I don't think it's quite as interesting as Batley and Castleford."

The draw has allowed Kear to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about Sheffield's finest hour.

Wigan Warriors are being backed to get their hands on more silverware. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

A win this Friday would top that famous Wembley triumph, according to Kear.

"It would be a bigger shock than that," he added.

"In 98, we played on the fact that we were a good team but nobody else thought we were.

"That was Super League team against Super League team and full-time against full-time; this time, it's Championship against Super League and part-time against full-time which makes a heck of a difference."

Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers – the other remaining lower-league clubs – face daunting sixth-round ties.

Featherstone travel to holders Leigh Leopards, while Halifax Panthers welcome Catalans Dragons to The Shay.

Elsewhere, Leeds face St Helens in a blockbuster tie, last year's runners-up Hull KR host Salford Red Devils and rivals Hull travel to Huddersfield Giants.

Warrington Wolves entertain London Broncos in another all-Super League tie.

Kear is backing Wigan to lift the trophy at Wembley in June and enjoy a feeling that will never leave him.

"I lost two semi-finals as a player and thought my opportunity had gone," he said.

"I was fortunate enough to win it as a coach. Those days with Sheffield and Hull were so, so special. They create lifelong memories.