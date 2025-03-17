Eight clubs remain on the road to Wembley after a Challenge Cup fourth round that delivered entertainment and drama.

There will be a new name on the trophy following Hull FC's shock win over holders Wigan Warriors, while Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves survived scares against Championship opposition to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity join Yorkshire rivals Hull in the last eight after beating Oldham and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

Here is all the information you need to know about the draw.

When is it?

The draw will be held tonight at 9.15pm.

How can I follow it?

The draw will be part of a Rugby League Hour from 9-10pm on BBC Radio 5Live, presented by Mark Chapman.

The Challenge Cup will have a new winner following Wigan's early exit. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

What are the ball numbers?

1 - Catalans Dragons

2 - Hull FC

3 - Hull KR

4 - Leigh Leopards

5 - Salford Red Devils

6 - St Helens

7 - Wakefield Trinity

8 - Warrington Wolves

Who is conducting the draw?

Adrian Morley and Jon Wilkin, two former Challenge Cup winners, will conduct the draw.

When will the ties be played?