Challenge Cup: When is quarter-final draw? How to listen and ball numbers for Hull FC, Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity

By James O'Brien
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:09 BST
Eight clubs remain on the road to Wembley after a Challenge Cup fourth round that delivered entertainment and drama.

There will be a new name on the trophy following Hull FC's shock win over holders Wigan Warriors, while Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves survived scares against Championship opposition to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity join Yorkshire rivals Hull in the last eight after beating Oldham and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is all the information you need to know about the draw.

When is it?

The draw will be held tonight at 9.15pm.

How can I follow it?

The draw will be part of a Rugby League Hour from 9-10pm on BBC Radio 5Live, presented by Mark Chapman.

The Challenge Cup will have a new winner following Wigan's early exit. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)placeholder image
The Challenge Cup will have a new winner following Wigan's early exit. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

What are the ball numbers?

1 - Catalans Dragons

2 - Hull FC

3 - Hull KR

4 - Leigh Leopards

5 - Salford Red Devils

6 - St Helens

7 - Wakefield Trinity

8 - Warrington Wolves

Who is conducting the draw?

Adrian Morley and Jon Wilkin, two former Challenge Cup winners, will conduct the draw.

When will the ties be played?

The ties will take place between April 4-6.

Related topics:Salford Red DevilsHull KRHull FCWarrington WolvesHullWembleyWigan WarriorsYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice