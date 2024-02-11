Challenge Cup: York Acorn eye fifth round after stunning win as Hunslet ARLFC land dream Wakefield Trinity tie
The National Conference League Premier Division side made light of an 800-mile round trip to claim a memorable 18-10 win in an ill-tempered tie.
Jack Byrnes scored a double either side of Alfie Crawford's try and Antony Chilton kicked three goals for Acorn.
Cornwall's Josh Hartshorne was sent off with 20 minutes to go, while both teams had two players sin-binned.
There will be at least one amateur side in round five after Wath Brow beat Stanningley 30-4 to set up a trip to their NCL rivals.
Hunslet ARLFC can look forward to a dream tie away at Championship heavyweights Wakefield Trinity following a comfortable 46-6 victory at Lock Lane in round three.
Trinity were resounding 70-6 winners against Siddal but that does not tell the tale of a fiercely competitive first half at Chevinedge.
The amateur team took the fight to their star-studded visitors and went into half-time just 12-6 behind after Mason Lino and Oli Lewis – Siddal's tryscorer – were sent off for fighting.
Wakefield's superior fitness told in the second half with Oli Pratt, Josh Griffin, Max Jowitt and Jack Croft all scoring doubles for Daryl Powell's men.
Halifax Panthers will host an amateur side in round four after seeing off Whitehaven 32-4.
Hammersmith Hills Hoists are their opponents following a 22-12 defeat of Wests Warriors.
Featherstone Rovers produced a professional performance to hammer Thatto Heath Crusaders 72-0 and set up a trip to Keighley Cougars, who were 22-14 victors against Hunslet.
Bradford Bulls were too good for North Wales Crusaders in a 48-2 rout at Odsal.
The Bulls will take on Widnes Vikings in the next round after they finished strongly to end Doncaster's Challenge Cup campaign in a 50-16 demolition.
York Knights claimed a hard-fought 14-8 win at Dewsbury Rams thanks to a late try from Nikau Williams.
Andrew Henderson's side will take on Sheffield Eagles in a repeat of last year's fourth round.
The Eagles booked their place courtesy of an 88-12 thumping of Newcastle Thunder.
Batley Bulldogs' reward for beating Workington Town 48-18 is a home date with Rochdale Hornets, who edged Midlands Hurricanes 24-20.
Elsewhere, West Hull went down 50-6 at Swinton Lions and Oldham defeated Barrow Raiders 22-10.
There will be eight games in round four on February 24-25 as the lower-league clubs look to keep alive their dreams of a tie against Super League opposition.
The 12 top-flight sides will join the remaining four non-Super League clubs in the sixth round, which is scheduled for the weekend of March 23-24.
Fourth-round draw: Batley v Rochdale, Keighley v Featherstone, York Acorn v Wath Brow, Bradford v Widnes, Swinton v Oldham, Wakefield v Hunslet ARLFC, Halifax v Hammersmith Hills, York Knights v Sheffield.
